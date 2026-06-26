Camp Parks, RTS MED, Hosts Dublin High Students for Hands-On Look at Army Medical Careers

DUBLIN, Calif. — Thirty students from the Dublin High School Biomedical Academy stepped out of their traditional classrooms May 20, 2026, and into the immersive world of military medicine at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA), commonly known as Camp Parks. The visit was a collaborative partnership between the Regional Training Site-Medical (RTS-Med) Camp Parks, PRFTA Outreach Services, and the high school, designed to give students interested in healthcare careers a firsthand look at how the Army Medical Corps operates.

"Hosting Dublin High School's Bio-Med students is a prime example of our Partners in Education initiative in action," said Wendy Hickman Miller, Camp Parks School Liaison Officer. "It is vital that we leverage our installation's unique capabilities to enhance the academic readiness of local students. We want these young adults to see firsthand the diverse, high-level STEM and medical pathways available in their own backyard."

"Our primary mission at RTS-Med is to prepare our medical personnel to save lives in the most austere and challenging environments," said Col. Steven Ford, site director for RTS-Med Camp Parks. "Inviting local students into our facility is a crucial part of our community outreach. We want them to walk away with a clear understanding of the advanced capabilities of Army medicine and the incredible professional pathways available to them should they choose to serve."

According to Lt. Col. Selena Stewart, RTS-Med clinical coordinator, the event successfully introduced near-military-age youth to military service opportunities in a low-threat, educational environment. Stewart noted that the engagement is a direct result of the Camp Parks Garrison Command Team—specifically Lt. Col. Richard King, Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Lorey, and Deputy Garrison Commander Jerry Silva—working tirelessly to build and strengthen relationships with surrounding cities.

"We are now starting to see their work bear fruit," Stewart relayed, highlighting the significant impact made by the RTS-Med and contractor teams. Consequently, following the morning orientation, 17 of the 30 attendees expressed interest in pursuing a military career.

Lt. Col. Richard King, PRFTA garrison commander, emphasized the strategic value of these community ties. "Building strong, enduring relationships with our local schools is a top priority for Camp Parks," King said. "It allows us to demystify military service and show these bright students exactly how the Army can support their long-term professional and educational goals."

Rather than receiving a standard briefing, the students were thrown into interactive, simulated environments that replicated the intense conditions of practicing military medicine in the field. For 10th grader Srimika Mullanmuri, who hopes to become a pediatrician, the clinical simulations were the highlight of the trip.

"I really liked how they turned on the lighting and sound effects at the beginning because it kind of gave us a feel for how it was like practicing military medicine in the field... and how different it is from a hospital setting," Mullanmuri said. "I also really like how interactive it was. We got to play around with the mannequins and get a feel for how different mannequins have different purposes—how some of them are meant for trauma, and some of them are meant for a Code Blue."

Another student echoed that sentiment, noting that learning field medicine, such as utilizing nasopharyngeal airways, was eye-opening. "It was completely different than what I thought practicing medicine in the field would be like," the student said.

Throughout the morning, subject matter experts guided the students through the fundamentals of patient care, sterile environments, and surgical prep.

"One of the things I really liked being here was having in-field professionals answer our questions and explain to us step-by-step why certain things are done," said Jerry Gao, an 11th grader with aspirations of attending medical school for orthopedic reconstruction. Gao noted that seeing proper sterilization techniques and glove-donning procedures up close gave him valuable exposure to different career pathways.

"I think the most fun part about this trip was getting to know how to wear a gown, how to become sterile, and prepping for a field operation to treat patients who are wounded out in war," added 11th grader Terrence Yang. Yang noted that prior to the visit, he wasn't fully aware of the medical opportunities the Army offered. "Today I learned much more about what specific programs and pathways to go in order to have a safer pathway, because you get to actually choose your specialty, and I feel like it's easier to progress in your career alongside the Army."

Julianne Sundstrom, the Dublin High School Biomedical Academy instructor, highlighted the immense real-world value of bringing her students to Camp Parks to meet biochemically and medically trained military staff.

"This visit was particularly unique for the opportunity to learn and practice hands-on skills such as sterile gowning and gloving procedures, as well as the emergency medical treatments they practiced on the very lifelike simulation mannequins," Sundstrom said. "That was incredibly unique, and I know they will not forget that."

Sundstrom expressed deep appreciation for how Camp Parks prioritizes community outreach to the Dublin school system, noting that the partnership feels like collaborating with a supportive family.

"Lt. Col. King, Lt. Col. Stewart, and Wendy Hickman Miller have been fantastic to work with—truly amazing and warm individuals who really care about connecting young people with these opportunities," Sundstrom added. "I look forward to continuing to bring students to the base, as well as bringing guest speakers into our classroom."

Following the morning orientation, the students concluded their visit by having lunch at the Camp Parks Dining Facility, where they experienced a slice of everyday Soldier life and shared a meal with King. For many students, the visit helped break down preconceived notions about military service.

"Through movies and media, just being here firsthand is something that kind of awakened me and enlightened me to see," said 11th grader Tarun Tiwari. "Honestly, I really enjoyed it here. I found the food to be really good, and everyone was pretty hospitable, which I really appreciated."

The visit ultimately served as a bridge between the students' civilian aspirations and potential military futures.

"A key takeaway for these students is understanding the concept of the citizen Soldier," King concluded. "We want them to know that they don't have to choose between a civilian medical career and serving their country. Their civilian career can perfectly parallel their military service in the Army Reserve, allowing them to gain unparalleled experience and essentially have the best of both worlds."