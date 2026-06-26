Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Historic Academic Student Achievement with End-of-Year Progress Monitoring Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that, for the first time ever, more than 60% of Florida students are performing on or above grade level in both English language arts and mathematics, marking another significant milestone for Florida's nation-leading education system.

Between 2023 and 2026, the percentage of students scoring on or above grade level on the end-of-year ELA progress monitoring assessment increased by 12 percentage points, from 49% to 61%. Similarly, the percentage of students scoring on or above grade level on the end-of-year mathematics assessment has improved by 9 percentage points, up from 53% to 62%.

“Florida did not become the Education State by accident. We got here by setting high expectations, empowering parents, supporting teachers, and refusing to settle for the status quo,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “For the first time ever, more than 60 percent of Florida students are now performing on or above grade level in both English language arts and mathematics. This success demonstrates that our education reforms, like progress monitoring, are delivering real results for our students.”

“I am very proud of the progress monitoring results this year. These tremendous gains are a testament to the hard work of Florida’s students, the unwavering support of parents, and the high-quality instruction delivered by teachers across the state,” said Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas. “Galatians 6:7 reminds us that, ‘…for whatever a man sows, that will he also reap.’ This year's accomplishments are evidence of the seeds we have sown through a commitment to student achievement. As we celebrate these record breaking results, we must build on this momentum to achieve even greater success for Florida's students in the years ahead."

The results continue a multi-year trend of academic growth following the launch of Florida's first-in-the-nation coordinated progress monitoring system. Last year, we celebrated that nearly 115,000 additional students performed on or above grade level in English language arts since progress monitoring was implemented. This year, that number has grown even further with more than 150,000 additional students across grades 3 through 10 now meeting or exceeding grade level expectations. That is roughly equivalent to the population of the City of Hollywood, Florida.

Previously, we recognized that 100,000 more students performed on or above grade level in mathematics. This year, that achievement has expanded to nearly 115,000 additional students across all mathematics assessments. This is equivalent to about the same of Clearwater.

Florida became the first state in the nation to replace traditional end-of-year testing with a progress monitoring system. Under the previous high-stakes testing model, students could struggle the entire school year without educators receiving the information needed to proactively address those challenges. Florida's progress monitoring system changed that by providing teachers, students, and families with real-time insight into student performance. This allows educators and parents to identify areas where students may need additional support, adjust instruction, and help students stay on track to achieve academic success. Since the implementation of progress monitoring in 2023, student performance has steadily increased across grade levels and student subgroups.

Takeaways from Progress Monitoring

Grades 3-10 ELA:

61% of students in grades 3-10 scored on or above grade level on the end-of-year ELA progress monitoring assessment (PM3), an increase of 4 percentage points from 2025 and 12 percentage points from 2023.

Performance increased by 22 percentage points in ELA from the beginning of the school year (PM1) to the end of the school year (PM3), with 61% of students scoring on or above grade level in PM3 compared to 39% in PM1.

Students from economically disadvantaged families, African American students, Hispanic students, and English language learners increased their ELA performance by 5 percentage points in grades 3-10 compared to 2025.

Students with disabilities increased performance by 3 percentage points in grades 3-10 ELA/Reading compared to 2025.

Grades 3-8 Mathematics:

62% of students in grades 3-8 scored on or above grade level on the end-of-year mathematics progress monitoring assessment (PM3), an increase of 3 percentage points from 2025 and 9 percentage points from 2023.

Performance increased by 46 percentage points in mathematics from the beginning of the school year (PM1) to the end of the school year (PM3), with 62% of students scoring on or above grade level in PM3 compared to 16% in PM1.

English language learners increased performance by 6 percentage points, Hispanic students increased by 4 percentage points, and students from economically disadvantaged families and African American students increased by 3 percentage points in grades 3-8 Mathematics compared to 2025.

Students with disabilities increased performance by 2 percentage points in grades 3-8 Mathematics compared to 2025.

Takeaways from Statewide Assessments

Algebra 1 and Geometry Assessments:

61% of students scored on or above grade level in Algebra 1, an increase of 4 percentage points from 2025 and 11 percentage points from 2023.

55% of students scored on or above grade level in Geometry, an increase of 1 percentage point from 2025 and 9 percentage points from 2023.

African American students, Hispanic students, and English language learners improved their performance in Algebra 1 by 4 percentage points compared to 2025.

African American, Hispanic, and White students increased their performance by 2 percentage points in Geometry compared to 2025.

Science Assessments:

Science performance in grades 5 and 8, and in Biology 1, is the highest it has been since the tests were first administered.

60% of students scored on or above grade level in 5 th Grade Science, an increase of 5 percentage points from 2025.

57% of students scored on or above grade level in 8 th Grade Science (including 8 th Grade students who took the Biology 1 EOC), an increase of 4 percentage points from 2025.

74% of students scored on or above grade level in Biology 1, an increase of 4 percentage points from 2025.

Students from economically disadvantaged families, African American students, and Hispanic students increased their performance by 6 percentage points in 5th Grade Science, while students with disabilities and English language learners increased by 5 percentage points compared to 2025.

African American students increased performance by 6 percentage points, while students from economically disadvantaged families and Hispanic students increased performance by 4 percentage points in 8 th Grade Science (including 8 th Grade students who took the Biology 1 EOC) compared to 2025.

Hispanic students and English language learners increased performance by 4 percentage points in Biology 1 compared to 2025.

Social Studies Assessments: