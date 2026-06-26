OMIG Assists in 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown Investigations

The New York State Office of the Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG) assisted federal and state law enforcement partners in multiple investigations as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown.

The joint investigations resulted in criminal charges against the operators of two Capital Region Medicaid transportation providers. According to federal prosecutors, the operators of Carl’s Cab and Latham Taxi, along with several employees, allegedly submitted false Medicaid claims for transportation services that were not provided or were not medically necessary and paid illegal kickbacks to Medicaid recipients in exchange for using their services. The alleged schemes resulted in more than $4.8 million in fraudulent Medicaid claims.

OMIG participated in the joint investigations with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Office of the New York State Comptroller, and other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The charges filed in these cases are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.