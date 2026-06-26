Senate Republicans continue push for Illinois to Opt into Federal Education Tax Credit Program

After no action was taken during the regular spring legislative session, Senate Republicans are renewing their calls for Governor JB Pritzker to opt Illinois into the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Program.

The program would help provide a lifeline for struggling students by offering them the option of attending a school that better fits their individual needs.

The federal program works by allowing taxpayers to receive a federal income tax credit for contributions made to approved scholarship-granting organizations. Those organizations can then provide scholarships to students for certain educational expenses, including tuition, tutoring, after-school programs, ACT and SAT preparation courses, classroom supplies, and specialized services for students with disabilities.

Despite the fact that more than 30 other states are expected to participate in the federal program, Governor Pritzker has refused to opt Illinois in. In response, Senate Republicans introduced legislation to establish a framework for Illinois to participate in the program.

SB 3850 would require the Governor, beginning January 1, 2027, and annually thereafter, to submit a list of scholarship-granting organizations to the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury so Illinois families can participate in the program.

Senate Republicans are also supporting SB 3776 which creates the Educational Choice for Children Act and directs the Illinois State Board of Education to establish and publish a list of qualified scholarship organizations while ensuring Illinois complies with all federal requirements necessary to participate in the program.

Opting into the program would provide additional support for Illinois families without taking money away from public schools or requiring new state spending. Illinois taxpayers will likely help fund the federal program regardless of whether the state participates, making it important for Illinois students to have access to those opportunities.

Despite this, both measures remained in the Senate Assignments Committee and did not receive a public hearing before lawmakers adjourned for the spring.