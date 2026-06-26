Celebrate America’s 250th Safely This Independence Day

This Independence Day holds special significance as communities across Illinois and the nation begin celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. The milestone marks two and a half centuries since the signing of the Declaration of Independence and serves as an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s history, honor those who fought to secure our freedoms, and celebrate the values that continue to unite Americans.

As families gather for parades, cookouts, and fireworks displays, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is reminding residents that the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to leave them to the professionals.

While fireworks have long been part of Independence Day celebrations, they also pose significant risks. According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 32,000 fires started nationwide in 2023 with fireworks, resulting in deaths, injuries, and an estimated $142 million in property damage. Even seemingly harmless novelty items such as sparklers can cause severe burns, as they burn at temperatures exceeding 1,200 degrees.

During Illinois’ 2025 fireworks reporting period, healthcare facilities reported 101 fireworks-related injuries, with approximately half of those injured suffering multiple injuries. Hands, fingers, and the head and face were among the most commonly injured areas.

The OSFM encourages families to attend professional fireworks displays rather than using consumer fireworks at home. Residents are also reminded to keep pets indoors during fireworks displays, as loud noises and bright flashes can cause significant stress and cause animals to become lost or injured. Additionally, OSFM says that children should never be allowed to handle fireworks or sparklers, and that residents should be sure to keep a safe distance from any fireworks display.

As Illinois joins the nation in commemorating America’s 250th anniversary, taking a few simple precautions can help ensure everyone enjoys a safe and memorable Independence Day.