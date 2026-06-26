IDNR Announces July Waterfowl Blind Drawings Schedule

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced that annual waterfowl blind drawings for the 2026 hunting season will take place July 25 and 26 at several public hunting areas across the state.

These drawings allow hunters to be assigned specific, pre-set blind sites for the upcoming hunting season where they can legally hunt ducks, geese, or other large aquatic birds. The drawing ensures that the set spots are allocated to registered participants and manages hunting pressures.

Participants must be present for the drawing, be at least 16 years old, and provide a valid photo ID along with a 2025 or 2026 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp. Most drawing sites will not have licenses for sale, so be sure to secure your licenses and stamps online prior to the drawings. Participants should follow any site-specific drawing procedures as well.

Out-of-state hunters must present a 2025 or 2026 Illinois nonresident hunting license and a 2025 or 2026 Illinois Migratory Waterfowl Stamp. Five-day licenses will not be accepted.

For a full list of blind drawing locations, click here.