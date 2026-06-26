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Committee on Small Business Announces July Hearing Schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Committee on Small Business announced its July hearing schedule.

Full Committee Hearing: “250 Years of American Legacy: Small Businesses and the American Dream”

  • Date & Time: Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00 AM ET
  • Location: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn House Office Building

Full Committee Hearing: “AI on Main Street: How AI is Shaping the Future of Small Business”

  • Date & Time: Tuesday, July 14th at 10:00 AM ET
  • Location: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn House Office Building

Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Workforce Development Subcommittee Hearing: “Main Street Meets Crypto: What Digital Assets Mean for Small Businesses”

  • Date & Time: Tuesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM ET
  • Location: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn House Office Building

Full Committee Hearing: “Oversight of the SBA's Office of Entrepreneurial Development”

  • Date & Time: Wednesday, July 22nd at 10:00 AM ET
  • Location: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn House Office Building

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Committee on Small Business Announces July Hearing Schedule

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