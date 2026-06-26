Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,637 in the last 365 days.

US Border Patrol Agents arrest three Venezuelan nationals in St. Croix

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ramey Sector arrested three Venezuelan nationals during a targeted enforcement operation in Christiansted on June 23.

The three men were determined to be illegally present in the United States and were taken into custody for processing and removal proceedings.

“These arrests demonstrate our commitment to expanding our operational presence and addressing illegal immigration in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Chief Patrol Agent for Ramey Sector Reggie Johnson. “Intelligence-driven operations strengthen our ability to enforce immigration laws and enhance regional security.”

Those arrested were identified as Nervis Jose Marchan-Bracho, 53; Jesus Alberto Munoz-Lopez, 39; and Felix Jesus Munoz-Seco, 51.

Ramey Sector continues to work closely with federal, state, and local partners to address illegal immigration and associated criminal activity in the region.

The Ramey Sector is one of the 20 Sectors spread out across the United States. Encompassing the U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States. The Sector’s entire border area is made up of coastline, and its area of responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water area, including the twelve-mile band of territorial water surrounding the Islands.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

US Border Patrol Agents arrest three Venezuelan nationals in St. Croix

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.