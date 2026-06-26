US Border Patrol Agents arrest three Venezuelan nationals in St. Croix

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ramey Sector arrested three Venezuelan nationals during a targeted enforcement operation in Christiansted on June 23.

The three men were determined to be illegally present in the United States and were taken into custody for processing and removal proceedings.

“These arrests demonstrate our commitment to expanding our operational presence and addressing illegal immigration in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said Chief Patrol Agent for Ramey Sector Reggie Johnson. “Intelligence-driven operations strengthen our ability to enforce immigration laws and enhance regional security.”

Those arrested were identified as Nervis Jose Marchan-Bracho, 53; Jesus Alberto Munoz-Lopez, 39; and Felix Jesus Munoz-Seco, 51.

Ramey Sector continues to work closely with federal, state, and local partners to address illegal immigration and associated criminal activity in the region.

The Ramey Sector is one of the 20 Sectors spread out across the United States. Encompassing the U.S. territorial islands of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States. The Sector’s entire border area is made up of coastline, and its area of responsibility is made up of some 6,000 square miles of land and water area, including the twelve-mile band of territorial water surrounding the Islands.