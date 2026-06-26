CBP Issues a reminder for travelers with dogs crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border

WASHINGTON — CBP reminds all travelers that dogs crossing from Mexico into the United States—including U.S.-origin dogs returning after travel—must comply with strict USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements. This guidance is part of ongoing efforts to protect animal and public health from the threat of New World screwworm.

"Protecting the health of animals and the public is a top priority for CBP," said Acting Director, Agriculture Programs and Trade Liaison Timothy Lacasse. "By enforcing these requirements, we help prevent the introduction and spread of dangerous pests and diseases, ensuring the safety of our communities and livestock."

Key Points for Travelers

USDA APHIS Entry Requirements for Dogs:

Dogs may enter the United States if they appear healthy and are accompanied by a certificate issued by a full-time, salaried official government veterinarian of the region of origin. The certificate must state that the dog: Has been inspected for screwworm within five days before shipment to the United States, and Is either free from screwworm or Was infested with screwworm, held in quarantine, and treated until free from screwworm before leaving the region.

Travelers are strongly encouraged to carry recent veterinary records demonstrating their animal’s health. Requirements may change; for the latest information, visit USDA APHIS Pet Travel.

CDC Entry Requirement for Dogs for dogs from Mexico:

All dogs entering or returning to the U.S. must be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form receipt. Additionally, dogs must meet the following conditions: Must appear healthy (e.g., free of lesions or wounds), Be 6 months of age, and Be microchipped.

Requirements may change; for the latest information, visit CDC Bringing a Dog into the U.S.

Commercial Shipments:

Enforcement:

CBP personnel will strictly enforce these requirements and take action to prevent the smuggling of live animals, including dogs.

For More Information

Travelers should consult USDA documents, such as What You Need to Know Before Traveling Internationally with a Pet, and USDA Current Status for NWS news and detection updates in the United States.

For general animal health and travel requirements, including testing and certificates, visit:

Travelers are strongly encouraged to review all requirements before crossing the border with pets to ensure compliance and avoid delays.