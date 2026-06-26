‘Conditions are awful – staff are really struggling’: RCP warns NHS is not fit for extreme temperatures as doctors sound alarm

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has revealed stark testimony from doctors exposing an NHS dangerously underprepared for this week's extreme heat, with reports of 'awful conditions' for patients due to overcrowding, older patients on geriatric wards facing temperatures of up to 35°C and one physician saying their care setting is ‘unfit to cope’ with the heat.

Doctors have described severe, unsustainable pressure on the workforce, with very few settings having air conditioning, staff ‘really struggling’ and resident doctors battling the heat while sleep deprived.

One physician said their hospital had ‘called a critical incident due to multiple areas with machine problems.’ Testing laboratories were in difficulty and two linear accelerator machines, used to treat cancer, had stopped due to the heat. They were working in a relatively new care setting ‘tacked onto an old Victorian hospital’, creating further infrastructure challenges. ‘It’s hopeless really,’ they said. They also faced 'major issues' with their IT servers because of the temperatures. 'We thought we were going to lose everything, so we were all asked to turn off non-essential computers and electrical equipment, including lights.’

‘Lots of people, especially older patients, are turning up having collapsed or with dehydration,’ said another physician. ‘In terms of inpatients, the conditions are awful due to overcrowding. Very few places have air conditioning and staff are really struggling.’

A 2025 snapshot survey of RCP members found that 58% of physicians feel their workplace is unprepared for extreme weather events, while 75% are concerned about the impact of climate change on the health of their patients.

Dr Hilary Williams, RCP clinical vice president, said:

‘This week, physician colleagues across the country have told us the significant impact the heat is having on them, their patients and their teams. There are reports of older patients arriving at hospital having collapsed or with dehydration. Patients are facing overcrowding, and there are issues with machines, laboratories and kidney dialysis – all fundamental to providing safe patient care.

‘The impact of heatwaves on staff cannot be overstated. There is a sense of foreboding when we see the weather forecast, because we know what is to come, and there is very little staff can do. It is not as simple as buying fans, which can present a fire risk when used alongside oxygen, and may increase the spread of infection. The NHS is already facing enormous pressure from rising demand and workforce shortages. Coupled with an ageing estate, these challenges intensify during extreme weather.

‘As clinicians, there are immediate steps we can take to protect patients, such as reviewing medications that affect hydration and ensuring they are stored appropriately. But this must be matched by system-level change – strengthening infrastructure and embedding resilience into NHS reform. Buildings must be upgraded to withstand extreme heat and other climate risks.