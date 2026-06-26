Pu‘uloa Beach Park closing ahead of Independence Day Holiday

Celebrations, professional firework shows scheduled off beaches in Waikīkī, Kailua, Hale‘iwa

Ahead of the Independence Day Holiday, and celebrations for the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) welcomes everyone to enjoy the holiday in your City parks, with a few tips and updates on how to mark the occasion with aloha.

To reduce the launch of illegal fireworks, Pu‘uloa Beach Park in ‘Ewa Beach is scheduled to be closed from Friday, July 3 at 8 p.m. until Sunday, July 5 at 5 a.m. Vehicular barriers will be installed to restrict parking at the 4.88-acre beach park during this temporary closure. The removal of the barriers will likely occur a few hours after the park reopens that Sunday morning. In anticipation of the closure, no events have been permitted at the park from July 3 – 5.

Large crowds are expected at City parks around O‘ahu on the 4th of July. Fireworks displays off Kapi‘olani Regional Park/Kūhiō Beach Park and Kailua Beach Park are expected to be particularly well-attended. The fireworks are scheduled to begin around 8:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. respectively. The City and County of Honolulu is proud to provide support through the partial sponsorship of both these fireworks displays. An additional firework show is scheduled off Hale‘iwa Beach Park at 8:30 p.m. sponsored by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce.

While there are no other changes to park rules for the holiday, DPR would like to encourage our amazing community of park users to mark this occasion with respect to your fellow park users and our natural environment. Some simple ways to do this include, but are not limited to:

No fireworks other than the permitted, professional displays

Enjoying music at reasonable levels, with consideration to other park users

Dumping your used BBQ coals in designated pits. Do not dump them at the base of a tree or in the sand. If you cannot find a pit, drench the coals with water, stir them up, then drench them again before throwing them away.

Throwing away your trash in rubbish bins, and not dumping/leaving large items in the parks. If can, pack out what you brought into the park.

From all of us at DPR, have a healthy and safe Independence Day Holiday and 250th U.S.A. Anniversary Celebration!

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

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Website: honolulu.gov/parks