Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,601 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Liz Murrill Supports Nomination of Todd Blanche as United States Attorney General

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill joined a coalition of 23 state attorneys general in urging the United States Senate to swiftly confirm Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as the next United States Attorney General.

In a letter sent to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, Ranking Member Richard Durbin, and members of the committee, Attorney General Murrill and her fellow attorneys general urged the Senate to swiftly confirm Blanche to lead the U.S. Department of Justice. The coalition highlighted Blanche's proven record of protecting public safety, vigorously enforcing federal law, strengthening partnerships between the Department of Justice and state attorneys general, and delivering results in the fight against violent crime, gangs, cartels, terrorists, transnational criminal organizations, and other threats to public safety.

"Proud to join my fellow attorneys general in urging the Senate to swiftly confirm Todd Blanche as the next United States Attorney General. Todd has a proven record of protecting public safety, vigorously enforcing federal law, and delivering real results. I appreciate his commitment to strengthening the partnership between the Department of Justice and state attorneys general, and I look forward to continuing to work with him to keep Louisiana families safe," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

The coalition's letter urges the Senate to swiftly confirm Blanche as Attorney General, highlighting his commitment to public safety, effective stewardship of the Department of Justice, and continued collaboration with state attorneys general to uphold the Constitution, protect communities, and ensure equal justice under the law.

A copy of the letter can be read here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Liz Murrill Supports Nomination of Todd Blanche as United States Attorney General

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.