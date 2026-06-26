Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Files Legislation to Advance Maryland Sustainable Community Designation for Elkridge

Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Maryland’s Sustainable Communities Program is a place-based designation offering a comprehensive package of state resources that support holistic strategies for community development, revitalization and sustainability. This designation process centers on thoughtful planning and meaningful community engagement.

Over the past several months, the County’s Department of Planning and Zoning’s (DPZ) Division of Comprehensive and Community Planning has worked closely with residents, business owners, community organizations, and other stakeholders to gather data, identify priorities, and develop strategies that support Elkridge’s long-term sustainability. These efforts have informed a five-year Sustainable Community Action Plan that builds on the County’s General Plan, HoCo By Design, and the Route 1 Corridor Plan, while advancing community-driven priorities. The proposed plan focuses on historic preservation, economic development, walkability and pedestrian safety, the creation and enhancement of parks and open spaces, and expanding multimodal transportation and housing options.