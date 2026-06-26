Senator Allen Addresses Public Health Concerns From Boyle Heights Fire

LOS ANGELES – Senator Ben Allen provided the following statement in response to the toxic smoke released from the Boyle Heights Fire.

“The toxicity leaching from this warehouse fire is a stark reminder of how harmful smoke can blanket a community and devastate public health. We saw it after the 2025 January Fires and we’re seeing it again now – kids can’t play outside, folks are feeling headaches and nausea, and parents are wondering if daycares and schools are safe. These air quality concerns can leave lasting levels of contamination if not addressed properly.

I am grateful for all of the community organizations, firefighters, and first responders who have been on the scene since day one, and encourage fully transparent reporting of air quality across the region so families know what steps they need to be taking. I have long championed corporate responsibility and extended producer responsibility in order to improve public health. From improving the handling of batteries, plastics, and paint to protecting our waterways from pollution, we need to prioritize the health of Californians while ensuring corporations are held accountable to prevent disasters like this from occurring in the first place.”