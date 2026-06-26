Town of Nantucket Hires Dr. Joanna Watson as Public Health Director

Dr. Watson is an accomplished public health leader and epidemiologist with more than 20 years of experience in global health, infectious disease response, workforce development, and scientific leadership. A former senior leader at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), she has led major public health initiatives and emergency responses, including Ebola, COVID-19, Zika, and malaria, while overseeing international health programs and mentoring the next generation of public health professionals. Dr. Watson earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Epidemiology from the University of Oxford.

As the next Public Health Director, Dr. Watson will oversee all public health and communication initiatives of the Health & Human Services Department, represent the Town to local and state agencies, and serve as the liaison for the Board of Health.

Dr. Watson will join the Town in August.