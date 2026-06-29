A New York Linen Workshop Has a Blunt Answer on the Best Bedding for Hot Sleepers: Judge It at 3 A.M., Not in the Store

Linoto Linen Sheet Set White

NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. — [June 29], 2026 — Every July, as the first long heat waves arrive, American searches for cooling sheets hit their annual peak. This year the search for the best bedding for hot sleepers carries extra weight. NOAA's seasonal outlook has 36 states leaning above normal for the summer, the Northeast among them, and forecasters expect El Niño to spread the heat across most of the country. A small linen workshop that has cut and sewn bedding in New York since 2007 is offering shoppers something other than another product list. It is offering a test.

The workshop calls it the 3 a.m. test, and the idea is simple. A sheet that feels cold when you lie down at ten o'clock is not the same as a sheet that keeps you dry at three in the morning. The body sheds heat and moisture all night. Whatever is on the bed either moves that moisture along or holds it against the skin. The test asks three questions of any bedding, whatever the label promises.

First, where does the sweat go? Independent product testing has repeatedly found that cool-to-the-touch synthetics and gel finishes feel cold at bedtime but hold moisture once the sleeper warms up. The clammy patch that wakes people before dawn is often the fabric, not the weather.

Second, can air actually move through the weave? Breathability, not surface temperature, is what lets the body keep cooling itself for eight hours. High thread count cotton does not allow airflow and once damp is very slow to dry.

Third, is the cooling the fiber itself, or something added to it? Finishes wash out. And most added-technology bedding is built on polyester. A 2022 study in Environment International found polyester fragments among the microplastics in human lung tissue, naming indoor air shaped by synthetic textiles as a likely source.

The stakes are documented. A 2022 study in the journal One Earth matched sleep-tracker data from about 47,000 adults in 68 countries against weather records and found that on hot nights people fall asleep later, wake earlier, and sleep less. The authors estimated warm nights were already costing the average sleeper around 44 hours of sleep a year, with losses climbing steeply once nights stay above 77°F. Nighttime temperatures, they noted, are rising faster than daytime ones.

Linen passes the workshop's test for a plain reason. Flax can absorb roughly a fifth of its weight in moisture before it feels damp, then releases it quickly, so the fabric keeps drying out while the sleeper rests. No coating does the work, so there is nothing to wash out. The workshop weaves its fabric at mills in Italy and Belgium in substantial 190–230 GSM weights, cuts and sews every piece in New York, pre-washes each set in biodegradable soap, and ships without plastic.

"We don't ask anyone to take our word for it," the company's founder said. "Ask one question of any sheet: what happens to your sweat at three in the morning? The fiber either handles it or it doesn't."

The founder trained in fashion design and worked on Seventh Avenue before sewing the first sets in his apartment in 2007. Demand for American-made natural bedding has stretched the workshop's lead times to three to four weeks. The company offers more than 27 colors and sizes from twin through split California king, with custom dimensions sewn to order, including the two-duvet setups couples use when one partner runs hot and the other doesn't.

"The fabric does the cooling," the founder said. "Our job is to cut it straight and sew it well enough that it's still doing the job twenty summers from now."

The bedding is sold directly through the company's website, with free U.S. ground shipping on orders over $100. The items are delivered in plastic-free packaging, already washed and ready to use.

About Linoto

Founded in 2007, [Linoto] makes 100% linen sheets, bedding, bath, and table linens in its Westchester County, New York workshop, using fabric woven in Italy and Belgium. More at [linoto.com].

Media Contact

[LINOTO] · [support@linoto.com] · [+1 (888) 954-6686]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.