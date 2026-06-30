Agilitec Earns Back-to-Back Pax8 Honors, Reinforcing Leadership in the AI Era as a Managed Intelligence Provider

Pax8 USA Champions Pax8 Hall of Fame

Following Hall of Fame Recognition in 2025, Agilitec Named Pax8 USA Champion for 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agilitec today announced that it has received its second consecutive major recognition from Pax8, being named the 2026 Pax8 USA Champion , following its induction into the Pax8 Hall of Fame in 2025. The back-to-back honors underscore Agilitec's continued evolution from a traditional managed services provider into one of the industry's first and most successful Managed Intelligence Providers (MIP).The Pax8 Hall of Fame Award recognizes partners whose sustained innovation, growth, and impact have helped shape the future of the channel. The USA Champion Award is presented to the top-performing partner in the United States, recognizing exceptional business performance, customer outcomes, and leadership within the Pax8 ecosystem.Together, these awards represent a powerful validation of Agilitec's vision: helping organizations move beyond managing technology to harnessing intelligence through AI-driven operations, automation, and strategic business transformation."Our partners continue to impress us with their relentless innovation and commitment to delivering transformative cloud and AI solutions to SMBs," said Nick Heddy, President and Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. "We are proud to recognize their dedication to empowering customers with technologies that drive meaningful business growth and success."As AI reshapes the technology landscape, Agilitec's consecutive Pax8 recognitions demonstrate that the company's intelligence-first strategy is not only forward-looking, but already delivering measurable results for customers."Winning the Hall of Fame Award was recognition of the journey we've been on for years," said Allan Jocson, Chief Intelligence Officer at Agilitec. "Being named USA Champion the following year validates that our vision for the future of managed services is becoming reality. We recognized early that artificial intelligence would fundamentally reshape how businesses operate. Rather than simply managing infrastructure, we began building a model focused on delivering intelligence, insights, and outcomes. That's what being a Managed Intelligence Provider means."Over the past several years, Agilitec has invested heavily in AI enablement, intelligent automation, data-driven decision-making, and operational transformation frameworks designed to help clients leverage emerging technologies at scale. This strategic shift has allowed customers to accelerate innovation while reducing complexity and improving business performance.The consecutive awards also reflect Agilitec's willingness to embrace AI earlier than much of the industry. While many providers are still defining their AI strategy, Agilitec has already evolved its business model around intelligence-first services that help organizations operationalize AI responsibly and generate measurable business outcomes."These awards belong to our employees, our customers, and our partners who have embraced change alongside us," said Brian Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of Agilitec. "The technology industry is experiencing one of the most significant shifts in its history. Organizations are no longer asking whether AI will impact their business—they're asking how quickly they can adopt it responsibly and effectively. Agilitec's role is to guide them through that transformation, and these recognitions affirm that we're delivering on that promise."As organizations worldwide seek practical ways to adopt AI, Agilitec continues to expand its Managed Intelligence model, helping customers modernize operations, unlock data-driven insights, automate workflows, and create competitive advantages through intelligent technology strategies.The company believes the future belongs to service providers capable of delivering not just technology management, but business intelligence, strategic guidance, and measurable outcomes powered by AI."Hall of Fame recognized where we've been," added Jocson. "USA Champion recognizes where we're going. We believe the next generation of technology partners will be defined by their ability to create intelligence from information, and we're proud to be helping lead that transformation."With consecutive Pax8 honors and a growing global presence, Agilitec remains focused on redefining what organizations should expect from a technology partner in the age of artificial intelligence.About AgilitecAgilitec is a Managed Intelligence Provider (MIP) that helps organizations leverage artificial intelligence, automation, cloud technologies, and modern infrastructure to accelerate growth and improve business outcomes. By combining deep technical expertise withstrategic intelligence services, Agilitec empowers clients to transform operations, make smarter decisions, and thrive in an AI-driven future.

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