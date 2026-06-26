Common Sense Rules the Day: Senator McGuire Helps Advance Constitutional Amendment to Double State’s Rainy…

SACRAMENTO—Senator Mike McGuire helped advance a critical state constitutional amendment this week that will now appear on the November ballot. The Save for California’s Future Act ballot measure will ask voters permission to save significantly more money in the state’s rainy day fund than what is currently legally allowed.

If passed by California voters, the measure would double the current rainy day fund cap from 10% to 20%. This will mean tens of billions more can be saved for potential tough fiscal times ahead.

“This constitutional amendment to double the state’s rainy day fund is just common sense. By shoring up our reserves, this measure will help safeguard the programs Californians count on most—funding for our kids and public schools, healthcare and mental health programs, CAL FIRE, and our nationally recognized universities and colleges. This is the right fiscal move at the right time, and it will help the state save tens of billions of additional dollars for potential tough fiscal times ahead.”

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Mike McGuire is President pro Tempore Emeritus of the California Senate. He represents the North Coast of California, which stretches from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border, including Del Norte, Trinity, Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin Counties. Website of Senator McGuire: https://sd02.senate.ca.gov/