ND Sober Ride Offers Discounted Lyft Rides During McQuade Softball Tournament

ND Sober Ride, a Vision Zero program designed to remove impaired drivers from North Dakota roads, will offer discounted Lyft rides in Bismarck and Mandan during the 2026 McQuade Softball Tournament.

The tournament will take place June 26-28 and is expected to draw thousands of players and spectators to the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Beginning June 25, tournament attendees and community members can use the code VZMCQUADES26 in the Lyft app to receive $10 off one ride. Discount codes will be available through June 28 or while supplies last.

"Whether you're celebrating a win, reconnecting with friends or enjoying one of North Dakota's largest summer events, planning a sober ride should be part of your game plan," said Karin Mongeon, NDDOT Highway Safety Division director. "Using a ride-hailing service or choosing a designated driver can help prevent impaired driving crashes and save lives."

The discounted ride codes are sponsored by AAA - The Auto Club Group. Organizations interested in supporting future ND Sober Ride campaigns can contact Vision Zero for sponsorship opportunities at jubailey@nd.gov.

Each ND Sober Ride code is unique to a specific campaign period and may only be used once per user during that timeframe. Additional information and available ride codes can be found at VisionZero.ND.gov.

ND Sober Ride is part of the Vision Zero strategy, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.