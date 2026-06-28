New York Art Life Magazine to Publish Interview with Mexican Artist and Filmmaker Valeria Navarrete Ferrari This Week

The Mexican visual artist, photographer, and documentary filmmaker Valeria Navarrete Ferrari Julia, Alexia y Venus en el baño de los Titos, by Valeria Navarrete Ferrari La Tita en su sala de Campeche, Condesa By Valeria Navarrete Ferrari

A wide-ranging conversation on Mexican girlhood, machismo, femicide, and the medium itself, anchored by her thesis documentary Las Niñas de Alfredo de Musset.

Every image, every frame, whether big or small, mundane or extraordinary, is a way of allowing fleeting life to exist in tangible form.” — Valeria Navarrete Ferrari

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Art Life Magazine announced today that it will publish an in-depth interview with Valeria Navarrete Ferrari this week. The Mexican visual artist, photographer, and documentary filmmaker, who is based in Brooklyn, sat down with the magazine for a feature-length conversation about her practice, her influences, and the women who shape her work. The interview will appear across the magazine's print and digital channels.In the conversation, Navarrete Ferrari traces a path that began far from any gallery. She grew up in Mexico City and first arrived in New York at fifteen for a summer film photography program at Columbia University. Inside a darkroom, she discovered both a craft and a city at once, and she has been chasing both ever since.The interview gives readers a clear map of a practice that runs in two directions. On one side, her documentary and portrait work turns toward home, toward Mexico, and toward the women who raised her. It examines the inherited roles and silences of girlhood in a Catholic, patriarchal country, and she shoots it on a Canon EOS R Mirrorless digital camera. On the other side, her street photography turns outward, onto New York and the strangers she will meet once and never again, and she shoots it on film. As she explains in the piece, the medium is never accidental. Film suits the unrepeatable encounter of the street, while digital suits the patient, trusting work-from-home.At the heart of the feature sits her thesis documentary, Las Niñas de Alfredo de Musset. The film is a portrait of Mexican girlhood told through the women who made her: her sisters, her mother, her grandmother, her friends, and the women who ran the household long before she was born. It premiered at the Parsons BFA Thesis Exhibition in New York in May 2025 and is currently in post-production ahead of its festival run. In the interview, Navarrete Ferrari describes how the project began with a single apartment on Alfredo de Musset in Polanco, where her mother moved her three daughters during a difficult summer in 2013.The conversation does not shy away from the film's gravest subject. One of the women who raised her lost her cousin, Janet Córdova, a young mother, to femicide, and the film is dedicated to her memory. Navarrete Ferrari speaks candidly about how that loss changed the weight of the work and pushed it to hold beauty and danger together. The film builds toward the 8M march, the eighth of March, which in Mexico is not a celebration of Women's Day but a day of protest against the femicide crisis and the gender violence that women live with every day.Readers will also find a striking discussion of authorship and presence. Throughout the documentary, Navarrete Ferrari keeps herself out of frame. "You never see my face," she says in the interview, echoing her own artist statement. "You see me in the way I hold the women I love." She frames that absence not as distance but as a form of love, a way of handing the screen entirely to the women at the center of the story.The feature devotes significant space to her companion project, Juan Pablo, a staged and painterly body of work that examines el machismo internalizado. In it, she argues that machismo is not only something imposed on women but also a cage built around men, who are handed their roles and rarely permitted to set them down. Juan Pablo, she explains, is a composite figure, a stand-in for a kind of man drawn from the many who carry that common name across Mexico and Latin America. The series lets her move between documentary observation and deliberate construction, between the raw and the composed, a range she describes as central to how she sees herself as an artist.The interview situates her art within a broader commitment to advocacy. Navarrete Ferrari has engaged with the Women Economic Forum since April 2019, when she first attended a summit in New Delhi, India, at the age of seventeen, followed by participation at a forum in Mexico City. More recently, she served as a delegate at the Women Economic Forum Iberoamérica, held at the United Nations SDG Media Zone during UN General Assembly Week in New York. That engagement, she notes, has directly informed the thematic development of Las Niñas de Alfredo de Musset. In the piece, she describes advocacy and art as two languages for a single belief, with one supplying data and urgency and the other giving the numbers a face and a name.The conversation rounds out with a look at her working life across two art capitals. Navarrete Ferrari coordinates film and television production in New York for Atlantic Pictures, and she has contributed to the contemporary art world in both New York and Mexico, working with galleries including Kurimanzutto, Allouche Gallery, and Georgina Pounds Gallery. As a native speaker of English, French, and Spanish, she works in all three languages. Throughout the interview, she discusses how each city and medium sharpens the others."Valeria's work refuses the easy line between the personal and the political," said New York Art Life Magazine. "She photographs the people closest to her with enormous tenderness, and at the same time, she points straight at the systems that endanger them. We are proud to bring readers a conversation this honest and this alive to the role of images in the world right now."Navarrete Ferrari said she hopes the interview reaches readers far beyond the art world. "Above all, I make images so that the lives I love will not go unseen," she said. "If the conversation helps one more person look closely at the women who hold our families together, then it has done its job." The full interview will be available this week at New York Art Life Magazine, with the publication date to be confirmed across the magazine's website..About Valeria Navarrete Ferrari Valeria Navarrete Ferrari is a Mexican visual artist, photographer, and documentary filmmaker based in Brooklyn, New York. Born and raised in Mexico City, she works between documentary and portrait practice focused on Mexico and the women who raised her, and street photography made on film in New York. Her thesis documentary, Las Niñas de Alfredo de Musset, on Mexican girlhood, femicide, and gender violence, premiered at the Parsons BFA Thesis Exhibition in May 2025 and is currently in post-production ahead of submissions to Morelia International Film Festival, Ambulante, Tribeca, IDFA, and DOC NYC. She coordinates film and television production for Atlantic Pictures and has contributed to the contemporary art world in New York and Mexico. She works in Spanish, English, and French.About New York Art Life MagazineNew York Art Life Magazine covers contemporary art, photography, and film, with a focus on the artists shaping culture in New York and beyond. Through interviews, features, and reviews, the magazine connects emerging and established voices with a community of readers, collectors, and creators.

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