Sumter County to Begin Milling and Paving Improvements on Rainey Trail and C 478A

On Sunday, June 28, 2026, Sumter County will begin a roadway improvement project on Rainey Trail in The Villages that includes milling and resurfacing the existing pavement to enhance driving conditions, improve safety, and extend the life of the roadway.

The project will involve removing the worn surface of the 1.5-mile roadway and replacing it with a new layer of asphalt, creating a smoother ride for motorists while preserving critical transportation infrastructure. Work will be performed overnight as weather and site conditions permit. Drivers can expect minimal traffic impacts during the day. The roadway project is expected to be completed three weeks after the start date.

Once Rainey Trail is complete, road crews plan on milling and paving a 1.5-mile stretch on C 478A between Webster and Tarrytown. The project is expected to start on July 20 and will take about three weeks to complete. Construction will take place during daytime hours and is expected to have minimal impacts on people utilizing the roadway.

Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions and maintain access to homes and properties throughout the projects. Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution, follow posted signage, and allow additional travel time when passing through the work zone.

“These road investments reflect Sumter County’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable transportation network for residents and visitors,” said Shailesh Patel, Assistant PW Director - Construction Engineering & Inspection. “Routine maintenance projects like these help preserve our infrastructure and reduce the need for more extensive repairs in the future.”

Funded by local property tax dollars, these projects demonstrate how taxpayer investments are being used to maintain and improve the County’s transportation infrastructure for current and future generations. The County appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation in advance as crews prepare for the road enhancements. For updates on road projects and traffic impacts, residents are encouraged to monitor Sumter County’s digital communication channels.