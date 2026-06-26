Department of the Interior Proposes Streamlined Regulations for Oil, Gas and Coal

The Department of the Interior is proposing to cut red tape for federal oil, gas and coal companies, while ensuring taxpayers receive their fair share of public resource revenues. In support of Trump administration’s American Energy Dominance initiative, Interior issued a proposed rule from the Office of Natural Resources Revenue that amends how the federal government determines the valuation of oil, gas and coal produced on public lands.

“The Trump administration is taking the handcuffs off American energy producers,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This proposed rule cuts useless bureaucratic drag so companies can focus on what they do best—producing affordable, domestic energy—while securing a fair return for the American taxpayer. It is a win for our economy, a win for energy security and a win for every American consumer.”

Key provisions of the proposed rule include: