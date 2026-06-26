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Cal OES prepositions firefighting resources ahead of Red Flag Warning fire weather in Southern California 

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Hot, windy and dry weather is currently sweeping through Southern California. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning through Saturday, June 27 at 11 p.m., for a wide portion of the Pacific Southwest, including areas of San Bernadino, Inyo, Kern and Tulare counties in California.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions supports extreme fire danger. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with local authorities to preposition fire personnel and equipment in Inyo County to support local resources in preparation for expected fire weather conditions.

Firefighting resources prepositioned in Inyo County, coordinated by Cal OES, include:

  • 5 Local Government Engines
  • 1 Local Government water tender

With critical fire weather across the state, it’s an important reminder to be prepared for wildfire any time of the year.

  • Talk with your family about an emergency plan.
  • Know multiple routes out of your neighborhood.

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Cal OES prepositions firefighting resources ahead of Red Flag Warning fire weather in Southern California 

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


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