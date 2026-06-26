Sen. Koran to help oversee new Inspector General’s office aimed at combating fraud

Senator Mark Koran (R–North Branch) was appointed this week to the Legislative Inspector General Advisory Commission.

The commission will make recommendations to the governor on the appointment of the inspector general and conduct hearings to review the office’s work. It consists of two senators and two House members from each caucus.

“The OIG is a powerful new tool in the fight against fraud. This advisory commission will play a critical role in ensuring it’s effective at protecting Minnesotans’ hard-earned tax dollars,” said Sen. Koran. “We’ve needed new tools to address Gov. Walz’s fraud crisis for a long time. The OIG, paired with strong legislative oversight, will bring much-needed accountability to waste, fraud, and abuse of public money.”

The commission was created as part of the Office of Inspector General (OIG) legislation authored by Senator Michael Kreun (R–Blaine) and passed during the 2026 legislative session. The bill was the result of years of work, including a bipartisan working group that met regularly to develop the legislation. The commission will help ensure the OIG operates with independence and effectiveness.

Sen. Koran’s appointment builds on his nearly decade-long role on the Legislative Audit Commission, a bipartisan, bicameral commission responsible for reviewing audits and evaluations from the Office of the Legislative Auditor.

The Office of Inspector General was established in response to widespread fraud that occurred under Governor Tim Walz’s administration. As an independent anti-fraud office, the OIG will provide oversight of state agencies and work with law enforcement to detect and prevent fraud.