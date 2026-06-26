Registration open for 2026 Behavioral Health & Children and Family Services Conference

Registration is now open for the sixth annual Behavioral Health & Children and Family Services Conference, scheduled for Sept. 14-17 at the Bismarck Event Center and online through a livestream option.

The main conference will take place Sept. 15-17, with optional pre- and post-conference sessions offered Sept. 14 and Sept. 17.

More than 1,400 in-person attendees and hundreds of virtual participants are expected to take part in keynote presentations, breakout sessions and networking opportunities focused on behavioral health, child welfare, suicide prevention and youth development.

The conference brings together behavioral health and child welfare professionals, healthcare providers, educators, law enforcement personnel, foster and adoptive parents, kinship caregivers, tribal and faith leaders and others committed to supporting community well-being from across North Dakota to explore emerging trends, evidence-based practices and innovative approaches that support children, families and communities.

This year's conference features nationally recognized speakers, including Dr. John "Push" Gaines, an educator and resilience expert who will present on strengthening protective factors for youth and families impacted by substance use and mental health challenges. Additional featured speakers include Erin Walsh, a nationally known author and speaker on youth development and technology, and Patti Heffernan, a leader in healing-centered engagement and trauma-informed practices.

The conference will also feature an exhibit hall, which has included more than 55 agencies and organizations in past years. Sponsorship opportunities remain available.

Additionally, nominations are now being accepted for the conference's 2026 awards and recognition program, which celebrates outstanding individuals, teams and community partners who demonstrate innovation, collaboration and excellence in supporting North Dakota children, families and communities. Nominations are due July 17.

Continuing education units are being pursued for multiple professional disciplines.

For conference details, speaker information and registration, visit: hhs.nd.gov.