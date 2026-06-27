Rejuva Fresh® Unveils PicoPretty® Titan, a Compact, Medical-Grade Nd:YAG Laser for Aesthetic Clinics

New desktop Nd:YAG laser combines tattoo removal, pigmentation correction, carbon facials, and skin rejuvenation in one powerful platform.

By merging medical-grade picosecond power with an ultra-compact footprint, PicoPretty® Titan delivers unparalleled clinical versatility and a new standard of financial performance.” — Polly Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Rejuva Fresh

ELLSWORTH, ME, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rejuva Fresh has announced the launch of the PicoPretty® Titan Tattoo Removal & Skin Resurfacing Laser, an ultra-modern, desktop-style Nd:YAG tattoo removal and skin resurfacing laser. Priced to deliver exceptional ROI, the sleek medical-grade device enables med-spa owners to perform multi-color tattoo removal, carbon facials, pigmentation correction, and skin rejuvenation treatments from a single compact platform.

WHY THE PICOPRETTY® TITAN STANDS OUT

The PicoPretty® Titan is engineered to boost your clinic's reputation by delivering fast, visible results across a wide variety of aesthetic skin concerns.

Key features include:

● Versatile Handpieces & Wavelengths: Includes 1064nm, 532nm, and 1320nm handpieces (with an optional 755nm handpiece), allowing practitioners to treat all colors of tattoo ink, age spots, freckles, and sun spots.

● Adjustable Spot Size: Unlike lower-quality alternatives, the spot size is easily controlled from 0.5mm to 6.5mm for ultimate treatment precision.

● Carbon Facials: Delivers highly sought-after carbon facial treatments, which continue to gain popularity due to their ability to instantly improve skin texture, minimize pores, and brighten the complexion.

● Desktop Design & ROI: The professional, compact Nd:YAG laser fits easily into modern spas and clinics, empowering new owners to offer premium services without the footprint or price tag of massive, bulky equipment.

● FDA-Cleared Technology: Designed to provide practitioners with a high standard of safety and performance.

EXPANDED TREATMENT VERSATILITY

The PicoPretty® Titan is designed to provide comprehensive treatment capabilities through a single compact platform.

Treatment applications include:

● Tattoo and permanent makeup removal

● Age spots and sun spots

● Freckles and lentigines

● Nevus of Ota

● Café-au-lait spots

● Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH)

● Carbon laser facials

● Skin rejuvenation and brightening

● Surface vascular concerns

By harnessing advanced Nd:YAG laser technology, the PicoPretty® Titan safely targets unwanted pigment while stimulating dermal collagen production. This makes the device highly effective for skin resurfacing, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, improving skin texture, and treating pigmentation concerns with minimal downtime compared to more aggressive treatment options.

CLINICALLY SUPPORTED Nd:YAG LASER TECHNOLOGY

Nd:YAG laser technology remains one of the most widely utilized laser platforms in aesthetic medicine.

Clinical studies involving 38 patients treated for pigmented lesions reported clearance rates of up to 90% following a series of Nd:YAG laser treatments while maintaining a favorable safety profile and minimal downtime.

In a separate clinical evaluation involving 24 patients undergoing multi-session tattoo removal treatments, researchers reported significant pigment clearance across a wide range of tattoo colors, with many patients achieving greater than 75% clearance following a series of treatments.

These findings continue to support the use of Nd:YAG laser technology for pigmentation correction, tattoo removal, and skin rejuvenation applications.

"Following the massive success of our Myriad™ 4-in-1 multi-functional laser, many of our clients requested a standalone Nd:YAG system. Specifically, they wanted a machine dedicated to comprehensive pigmentation correction. Maintaining our signature high-quality standards and medical-grade U.S. parts, we built exactly what they asked for," says Polly Jacobs, Founder and CEO of Rejuva Fresh. "By merging medical-grade picosecond power with an ultra-compact footprint, PicoPretty® Titan delivers unparalleled clinical versatility and a new standard of financial performance."

The PicoPretty® Titan is now available to order. For full specifications, clinical information, or to place an order, visit the Rejuva Fresh Tattoo Removal Laser Machines collection.

About Rejuva Fresh®

Rejuva Fresh, LLC is a leading U.S.-based developer of innovative, high-quality aesthetic equipment. Committed to technological advancement, the company provides FDA-cleared and CE-certified technologies designed to help aesthetic practitioners expand treatment offerings while maximizing patient satisfaction.

For more information about the PicoPretty® Titan and other advanced aesthetic technologies, please visit www.rejuvafresh.com.

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