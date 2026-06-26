Hanson Cracks Down on Junk Fees, Price Gouging Schemes with New Affordability Laws

MONTGOMERY, Ill. – Multiple affordability measures cracking down on hidden junk fees and price gouging schemes were signed into law yesterday, thanks to the work of state Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery.

“With expenses already so high, it’s extremely important that when you go to make a purchase, you know exactly how much you’re paying. These hidden fees and unethical practices from businesses and retailers make budgeting impossible, placing a huge burden on the hard-working families in our state. These new laws intend to address these issues and put the consumer first,” said Hanson.

Often disguised as “convenience” or “processing” fees, hidden junk fees cost families around $3,000 every year, according to consumer reports, driving the affordability crisis and making everyday purchases more expensive.

Hanson worked to crack down on these hidden fees by supporting House Bill 228, which is now law. The measure requires businesses to display all mandatory fees and charges they are adding on top of a purchase price and gives the attorney general’s office more authority to hold businesses accountable for not disclosing surprise fees.

Hanson also worked to expand protections for people buying tickets to concerts, shows, and sporting events. House Bill 4984 prohibits resellers from offering the sale of tickets they do not actually possess. This law is a response to high-profile reports of abusive practices perpetrated by ticket resellers and AI-powered “bot farms” purchasing mass amounts of event tickets to be resold at two or three times the face value. Additionally, Hanson co-sponsored Senate Bill 318, which bans the use of bots to buy tickets in excess of posted limits of online ticket sales or to circumvent electronic queues and other waiting periods.

These measures are now law.