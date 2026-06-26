During Pollinator Week, New York State Encourages Honey Producers...

During National Pollinator Week, New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today highlighted the many actions that the State has taken to promote and protect pollinator health across New York, including encouraging honey producers across the state to join the New York State Grown & Certified program. Pollinator Week, honored nationally this year from June 22 – 28, 2026, aims to highlight the impact of pollinators like honeybees, butterflies, birds and more on the production of the food supply and preservation of natural resources and ecosystems.

Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “New York State is dedicated to maintaining the health of our pollinators, who are some of the foundational players in our agricultural industry. Pollinators like honeybees, butterflies, birds, and more are essential to the production of so much of the food we eat, and I’m proud to share how far New York State has come in achieving its goals to protect them. From our NYS Grown & Certified program to our honey bee registration, the Department is working directly with our producers to ensure honey bee health specifically. I also thank our fellow agencies and our partners at Cornell for continuing our shared mission of conserving and growing our pollinator populations to ensure the future of agriculture and our environment.

Pollinator services are estimated to contribute to the production of $469.8 million worth of crops grown in New York and add $29 billion in value to crop production nationally each year. New York's ability to produce crops such as apples, cherries, strawberries, pumpkins, and squash relies heavily on the presence of pollinators.

For more than a decade, New York State has worked to promote honeybee health and better protect pollinators statewide, including certifying honey producers in the New York State Grown & Certified program. Being a New York State Grown & Certified honey producer means that 100% of the honey is harvested in New York State, and that producers are following best practices for food safety and labeling and have successfully taken the Honey Food Safety Best Practices Manual test. In addition, apiaries must be registered and inspected by the Department, which ensures that hives are free of disease and pests. More than two dozen honey producers from across the state are already participating in the program. For more information about how to join the program, visit the NYS Grown & Certified program’s website here.

In addition, the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ beekeeper registration program helps beekeepers maintain their colonies in a healthy condition. Since its launch, more than 2,897 beekeepers have registered and are currently managing nearly 91,562 colonies throughout New York State. The Department encourages all New York State beekeepers to complete the registration and renew their registration annually at no charge. Register here.

As part of the Department’s Pollinator Protection Plan, which is celebrating ten years this year, the Department also partnered with Cornell University to develop the NYS Beekeeper Tech Team at Cornell University. The NYS Beekeeper Tech Team works directly with beekeepers to improve honey bee health, reduce colony losses, and increase profitability of the beekeeping industry. To date, the Tech Team has collected data from 2,412 unique colonies and worked with 108 beekeepers. The team works with between 25 and 30 beekeepers each year to sample between 250 to 300 colonies each June and September assess the queen status, population strength, brood health, and to collect Varroa, Nosema, and pesticide samples. Participation in the Tech Team continues to result in improved colony health, resulting in a 6% average reduction in colony loss for participating beekeepers. Tech Team findings indicate that Varroa mites are the strongest predictor of colony losses. Tech Team beekeepers observe fewer symptoms of Parasitic Mite Syndrome (PMS), a disease complex caused by Varroa mites resulting in a 50% reduction of PMS on average.

Additionally, as part of the Pollinator Protection Plan, the Department, in partnership with the New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Department of Transportation (DOT), Office of General Services (OGS), Thruway Authority (NYSTA) and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), continues to make significant progress to improve landscape management at state facilities and along roadways to provide increased habitats. For example:

DEC reached its goal of establishing pollinator habitat at 100% of its DEC-owned offices and suboffices with even more reduced mowing and native seed sowing projects planned at over 30 DEC owned boat launches this Fall. DEC participated in more than 64 pollinator plantings throughout the State since 2024 and recently planted a pollinator garden at their Central Office in Downtown Albany, creating pollinator habitat in a dense urban environment. This new area allows visitors walking or driving through downtown to see and learn about the importance of pollinator habitat.

DEC continues to manage the requirements of the Birds and Bees Protection Act to protect pollinators with the next three neonicotinoid active ingredients being prohibited at the end of this year.

DEC also launched a communications campaign to educate visitors about the work being done to create more pollinator habitat. This included a series of social media posts and live events, new signage for facilities to post at pollinator habitat, and flyers/posters for the public.

DOT continues to increase acreage for pollinators with reduced or altered mowing practices to reduce disruptions to pollinator life cycles; and has developed soil management and seeding guidance for Adirondack Park to protect and preserve native soils and seed banks, minimize disturbance, reuse existing soils instead of importing topsoil, harvest local seeds, and native planting restoration.

NYSTA maintains approximately 25 acres of designated wildflower areas along its 570-mile system, which stretches from the New York City line to the Pennsylvania border.

OGS incorporates pollinator-friendly trees, shrubs, and native plantings in gardens at state office buildings and facilities across New York to help create and preserve habitats for bees, butterflies, and other pollinating species.

OPRHP reduced mowing program of approximately 27,000 acres helps provide pollinator habitats for wildlife which fosters a diverse variety of plant and animal life in the parks.

Julie Suarez, Associate Dean for Land Grant Affairs, Director of Translational Research Programs of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University, said, “Pollinators are the quiet workforce behind New York’s farms, food supply and rural economy. Their health directly shapes the success of our agricultural crops and the many businesses that rely on a strong agricultural sector. At Cornell CALS, we’re committed to advancing research and on-the-ground support, including the work of our Beekeeper Tech Team, to strengthen this essential part of our ecosystem. Our partnership with the Department of Agriculture and Markets shows what’s possible when science, state leadership and farmers work side by side. Together, we’re building healthier pollinator populations, more resilient farm operations and a more sustainable food system for all New Yorkers.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “National Pollinator Week serves as an important reminder that the health of New York’s environment is directly linked to the health of our pollinators. From supporting agricultural production to maintaining vibrant ecosystems, pollinators are vital to our state’s natural resources and DEC remains committed to protecting and enhancing pollinator habitats across New York to ensure these species continue to thrive.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “During Pollinator Week, the Thruway Authority reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and protecting the natural resources that support our communities. Through reduced mowing, native plantings and dedicated pollinator habitats, we are helping to create healthier ecosystems across our system. We’re also proud to support New York’s agricultural community through the Taste NY program, offering New York State Grown & Certified products at our Service Areas, Welcome Centers and Farm Markets. Together, these efforts help strengthen our environment, economy and communities across the state.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Pollinating species are critical to our planet's health. Team OGS is proud to support Governor Hochul’s efforts by creating pollinator-friendly environments at our agency's facilities, strengthening the long-term well-being of New York’s pollinators and the ecosystems they sustain."

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The New York State Department of Transportation is proud to be a part of the statewide effort to protect our vital pollinators. We continue to implement sustainable practices – such as minimized and targeted pesticide and herbicide application, reduced or altered mowing and selective brush removal to encourage wildflower propagation, as well as establishing roadside pollinator gardens utilizing native wildflowers and trees – all efforts to improve landscape management that will protect and enhance pollinator habitats throughout the state.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “This collaboration highlights the importance of protecting pollinators and creating healthy habitats where they can thrive across New York State. From pollinator gardens to native meadows, State Parks are cultivating spaces throughout the park system that support bees, butterflies and other essential species. Pollinators are vital to healthy ecosystems and thriving plant life, and we encourage visitors to discover these habitats in our parks and consider how they can support pollinators in their own communities and backyards.”

About the New York State Grown & Certified Program

Launched in 2016, the New York State Grown & Certified program assures consumers that the food they are buying is from New York and produced to a higher standard by requiring participating producers to adopt food safety standards and enroll in an environmental management program. Since the program began, the New York State Grown & Certified program has expanded to cover 20 agricultural commodities and processing industries, such as fruits, vegetable, maple, honey, and dairy.

This year, the program is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. To celebrate the growth and accomplishments of the program over the last decade, the Department is issuing a special spotlight newsletter on the 10th of the month for the rest of the year. To receive the newsletter and stay up-to-date with the program’s celebrations, sign up here.