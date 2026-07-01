Exhibit Happy by Steelhead Named to Event Marketer's 2026 Fab 50 List SMA America at RE+, North America's largest clean energy show Beyond The Plant Protein Company at Natural Products Expo West 2026

Leading exhibit partner recognized among North America's top exhibit builders for innovation, client service, and sustainable event experiences.

Our clients want a strategic partner who helps them adapt quickly, stay on budget, simplify execution, and deliver experiences that move their business forward. That's what our team is built to do.” — Lance Randall, Chief Growth Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit Happy® by Steelhead has once again been named to Event Marketer's 2026 Fab 50, an annual editorial recognition honoring the top 50 exhibit builders and event fabricators serving the experiential marketing industry across North America. The recognition highlights companies that continue to raise the bar in creative design, fabrication, client partnership, and the delivery of exceptional live brand experiences.

This year's recognition comes during a milestone year for Exhibit Happy by Steelhead following the launch of its new brand identity and continued investment in a more flexible, transparent, and sustainable approach to exhibiting.

"We're honored to be recognized by Event Marketer as one of North America's top exhibit builders," said Sean Combs, CEO of Steelhead Productions. "This recognition belongs to our entire team. Every day they challenge the traditional exhibit model by finding better ways to help our clients create remarkable experiences without the surprises that have historically defined our industry."

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead continues to differentiate itself through three core commitments:

1. Access Model Flexibility — empowering brands to create custom exhibit experiences without the financial burden of ownership

2. Transparent Pricing — backed by a Price Guarantee that eliminates hidden costs and creates predictable budgeting

3. A Sustainability-First Approach — helping clients advance their ESG goals through responsible design, waste reduction, and measurable environmental impact

The company also recently renewed its B Corp certification and today stands as one of only two B Corp-certified exhibit houses in North America. Combined with its EcoVadis sustainability rating and measurable ESG performance, including a 61 percent reduction in energy use per employee over the past two years. Exhibit Happy by Steelhead continues to demonstrate that exceptional exhibits and responsible business practices can go hand in hand.

"Our clients expect more than a beautiful booth," said Lance Randall, Chief Growth Officer. "They want a strategic partner who can help them adapt quickly, stay on budget, simplify execution, and deliver experiences that move their business forward. That's exactly what our team is built to do."

The recognition follows another year of significant client success, including supporting Beyond Meat's public brand evolution at Natural Products Expo West and helping SMA America transform its RE+ exhibit program through a more sustainable, white-glove service model.

First launched more than a decade ago, Event Marketer's Fab 50 serves as a trusted resource for corporate event marketers seeking the industry's leading exhibit builders and experiential partners. This year's editors noted that the industry's top builders are creating increasingly immersive, experiential environments while embracing emerging technologies to give creative teams more time to focus on meaningful brand experiences.

See why leading brands choose Exhibit Happy by Steelhead.

About Exhibit Happy by Steelhead

Exhibit Happy® by Steelhead, is a full-service exhibit partner helping B2B brands create memorable live experiences through custom exhibit rentals, transparent pricing, and exceptional client support. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the company combines strategic design, dedicated Client Services, and a sustainability-first approach to help marketers adapt faster, simplify exhibiting, and maximize their investment. As one of only two B Corp-certified exhibit houses in North America, Exhibit Happy by Steelhead is committed to proving that better experiences begin with better partnerships.

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead's Award-Winning Process

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