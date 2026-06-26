Maryland Announces $10 Million in Funding to Increase Access to Fresh Produce in High-Poverty Communities

Updated: Friday, June 26, 2026

Produce Rx Grants Will Provide Fresh Produce and Nutrition Assistance Prescriptions to Individuals in ENOUGH Communities

ANNAPOLIS, MD— Governor Wes Moore today announced $10 million in funding will be available for Produce Rx grants, which will deliver medical nutrition and dietary support through fresh produce prescriptions to individuals with chronic medical conditions. In addition to improving health outcomes and addressing food insecurity, the program will support the Moore-Miller administration’s efforts to reduce childhood poverty by awarding grants in ENOUGH communities – communities where childhood poverty is highly concentrated.

“When I ran for office, I committed to an unapologetic, unprecedented, and bipartisan attack on child poverty in Maryland,” said Gov. Moore. “But, in order to attack child poverty we must ensure every Maryland family and community has access to healthy nutrition support. The new Produce Rx grants will help improve health outcomes, address food insecurity, and reduce child poverty by putting the communities most affected by these issues at the forefront of the solutions, leaving no one behind.”

Produce Rx is part of the Maryland Department of Health’s Food is Medicine model, which invests in evidence-based strategies designed to improve health outcomes through increased access to healthy foods and nutrition assistance. Produce Rx is the second major initiative funded through the Population Health Improvement Fund, following the April launch of the Medically Tailored Meals program.

“Produce Rx underscores our commitment to improving health and lowering the cost of care through better food access and nutrition,” said Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “Collaborating with our health care providers, schools, farmers, and community- and faith-based organizations, we are focused on making sure our most in-need communities can access the necessary support and resources to manage their health and wellbeing.”

A produce prescription is a prescription from a health care provider for no cost healthy produce to add to a patient’s daily meals to help manage or address food insecurity and diet-related chronic conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, a high-risk pregnancy, or high cholesterol. Assistance may be provided via direct delivery services.

In order to best support community partners to implement Produce Rx programs, grants will fund coalitions of two organizations or more that serve ENOUGH communities. Examples of coalition members may include health care providers, local health departments, and organizations with experience in food assistance and distribution. The lead applicant for the coalitions must be a nonprofit organization, local government agency, or educational institution.

“We cannot successfully tackle childhood poverty without directly addressing the core challenges facing families – including food insecurity and access to healthy foods,” said Governor’s Office for Children Special Secretary Carmel Martin. “Produce Rx will help eliminate barriers to accessing nutrition support and build healthier families. By delivering these vital resources directly to ENOUGH communities, Maryland is using the full force of government to lift up communities and strategically targeting our investments where they’re needed most.”

The $10 million fund will support program implementation for a two-year period. The application process is currently open, and proposals are due by August 17, 2026. Awards will be made early this fall. Proposals should prioritize cultural competency and participant choice while providing holistic wraparound support, such as culinary instruction, nutritional education, and help navigating state-administered benefits. To support Maryland’s agricultural economy, preference will be given to those sourcing produce from Maryland-based agricultural producers.

See the Produce Rx website for the application format and submission instructions.

Stay informed by signing up via the enrollment link. Suppliers interested in the Vendor Directory should complete this questionnaire.

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