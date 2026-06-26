Governor Moore and Maryland’s Congressional Delegation Meet to Discuss State Priorities

Updated: Friday, June 26, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD– Governor Wes Moore yesterday met with members of Maryland’s Congressional Delegation at the United States Capitol to discuss their work on a range of issues important to Marylanders, including infrastructure, health care, affordability, economic opportunity, the Chesapeake Bay, and more.

“Maryland’s federal delegation is strong, and together we are showing up as a united front to ensure no Marylander is left behind,” said Gov. Moore. “This meeting was a testament to what we can get done when we work together on behalf of communities across our state. We are advancing solutions to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge safely, quickly, and cost-effectively; protect SNAP benefits so families can put food on the table; strengthen Medicaid implementation to ensure health care is accessible and affordable; invest in our lighthouse industries to build a more competitive economy and expand access to work, wages, and wealth; and protect our environment so Maryland’s natural resources are secure for generations to come.”

“Team Maryland’s top priority is delivering for our communities, and yesterday’s meeting was an opportunity to discuss the ways that we continue to work together for our great state. Even as this Administration attempts to dismantle critical programs for working families and attacks our communities, we will not stop fighting to ensure Marylanders have the health care, economic opportunity, and infrastructure they deserve to thrive,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen.

"It's no joke when I say Team Maryland is one of the strongest state delegations in the country. We remain united against attacks on our civil servants, including scientists and researchers at the FDA and NIH, we are fighting back to ensure Marylanders can get food on the table and the health care they need despite this Administration's slashing of SNAP, Medicaid, and Medicare, and we are continuing to invest in our communities so Maryland's economy can thrive," said Senator Angela Alsobrooks.

"Marylanders are struggling in Trump's failing economy, and they're looking to their state and federal leaders for help as the Administration continues to impose drastic cuts to affordable health care, food assistance, and other critical services. That is why I joined my colleagues in the Maryland Congressional Delegation, Governor Wes Moore, and state leaders yesterday to discuss strategies to address these top priorities for our state's working families. From tackling the affordability crisis to protecting key investments in our state, we remain committed to providing real solutions and delivering real results at this critical moment for Maryland," said Congressman Steny Hoyer.

“It was a productive meeting with Governor Moore and my fellow members of Maryland’s congressional delegation,” said Congressman Kweisi Mfume. “It was a great opportunity to discuss our shared priorities, from advancing public transportation to resolving the ongoing affordability crisis, and collaborate on how we can best improve life for all Marylanders. I am proud to be a part of a Team Maryland that will never stop fighting on behalf of working families across our state.”

“While President Trump fumbles his disastrous and illegal war of choice in Iran, prosecutes his perceived political enemies and sends masked federal agents into our communities, Team Maryland is fighting to defend our freedom and to make progress for our communities. Our delegation is hanging tough and working to lower food, gas and housing costs, to strengthen our infrastructure, to stand up for our dedicated federal workers and to defend our democracy against the authoritarians and oligarchs of our time,” said Congressman Jamie Raskin.

"Marylanders expect us to fight for the jobs, research institutions, and basic freedoms that help families thrive, and that's exactly what our federal delegation is doing. I'm proud to stand alongside Senators Alsobrooks, Van Hollen and my House colleagues as we push back against the Administration's illegal, draconian, deeply misguided, and harmful attacks on high-performing federal programs in my district and across the State. I commend Governor Moore’s leadership in keeping Maryland focused on helping families through these tough times. When Maryland's workers, scientists, and communities are under threat, we work together to help our neighbors throughout the Free State,” said Congressman Glenn Ivey.

“Team Maryland has always been a force in Washington thanks to the persistent leadership and tenacity of great legislators and champions, like Senator Mikulski, Senator Cardin, Congressman Cummings, Leader Hoyer, and so many others. As the actions of the Trump Administration disproportionately and acutely impacted our state, collaboration and teamwork are all the more important. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Governor Moore and all of our state and local partners to deliver for Maryland families back home,” said Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth.

“In Maryland, we leave no one behind. The challenges facing America are unfolding right here in Maryland, where the rising cost of living—driven by the Administration’s failed economic policies—is hurting families, farmers, and small businesses. I’m committed to a Costs Down, Opportunity Up affordability agenda, and under Governor Moore’s leadership, together with the full strength of Maryland’s Congressional Delegation, we can build an economy that works for everyone—not just those at the top,” said Congresswoman April McClain Delaney.

“Maryland has always been at its best when we work together. Yesterday’s meeting was an important opportunity to coordinate our efforts and ensure Team Maryland is speaking with one voice on the issues that matter most, from ensuring the Key Bridge is rebuilt as quickly as possible, to protecting the federal workers and facilities who call our state home. I look forward to continuing the partnerships needed to build a stronger Maryland for all,” said Congressman Johnny Olszewski.

Congressman Harris additionally attended the meeting.

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