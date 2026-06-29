INDIGITAL Named Frost & Sullivan 2026 U.S. Product Leadership Recognition Recipient in Disaster Recovery Solutions

INDIGITAL: 911 Is Our Calling

MEVO platform cited for field-proven performance in providing continuity of 911 services during Hurricanes Helene and Milton; sole recipient in the category.

This recognition of MEVO belongs as much to the agencies who trusted us during those storms as it does to the engineers who built the system.” — Lynne Houserman, CEO, INDIGITAL

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INDIGITAL , a national pioneer in Next Generation 911 network deployment and operations, today announced new third-party recognition for its Managed Emergency Voice Operations platform (MEVO), underscoring the company’s continued leadership in delivering reliable, resilient emergency communications infrastructure. MEVO can maintain 911 call handling capability even when primary or secondary 911 systems are impaired during natural disasters.When Hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and the Carolinas in the fall of 2024, the systems that route emergency calls failed, and the equipment that lets dispatchers answer them lost power for days. Yet in Franklin County, Florida, Starlink-enabled MEVO phones continued receiving 911 calls even as terrestrial infrastructure sustained heavy damage. And in Camden County, Georgia, while the local 911 system went completely offline, calls were still being answered, thanks to a portable INDIGITAL provided backup unit (a MEVO Anywhere Kit MAK) that had been set up just across the state line in Nassau County, Florida.This allowed Georgia's emergency operations to continue under that agency's control on Florida infrastructure – a level of cross-jurisdictional interoperability the Frost & Sullivan analysis identified as unmatched in the industry. Frost & Sullivan recently named INDIGITAL a recipient of its 2026 U.S. Product Leadership Recognition in Disaster Recovery Solutions, citing the field-proven performance of the company's MEVO platform and services during those events and across multi-state mutual aid operations. INDIGITAL is the sole recipient in the category.The recognition follows a twelve-month analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan evaluated nominees across multiple industries and qualifications, including business impact and product portfolio attributes. MEVO was recognized for its differentiated approach to emergency communications continuity, combining independent network routing, physical hardware reliability, and advanced NG911 feature continuity during local system failures."As 9-1-1 authorities demand solutions that minimize downtime, ensure interoperability, and enable mobile or remote call taking during crises, the market is gravitating toward platforms that are both technically advanced and operationally simple," said Brent Iadarola, Practice Area Leader, ICT, Frost & Sullivan."Frost & Sullivan's analysis confirms what many 911 authorities across the southeastern United States know from direct experience," said Lynne Houserman, CEO of INDIGITAL. "When primary 911 call handling systems fail, there must be a functional backup in place. The 2024 hurricane season tested every assumption the industry makes about resilience. This recognition of MEVO belongs as much to the agencies who trusted us during those storms as it does to the engineers who built the system."INDIGITAL has operated end-state NG911 infrastructure since 2004, when it deployed the nation's first statewide ESInet in Indiana. The company holds statewide NGCS and ESInet contracts in Indiana, Alabama, Vermont, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, with deployments in Michigan and across more than 200 jurisdictions in 26 states.INDIGITAL will exhibit at the NENA 2026 Conference & Expo in Columbus, Ohio, June 29–30, at Booth #713. Sandi Stroud, Vice President of Public Safety at INDIGITAL, will present in the NENA Innovation Theater on disaster recovery, continuity of service, and lessons learned from the 2024 hurricane season.The full Frost & Sullivan recognition document can be downloaded here About INDIGITALINDIGITAL designs, builds, and operates the technology public safety answering points rely on to receive and route 911 calls, from core network infrastructure to the systems dispatchers use every day. Through its NG911 Core Services, MEVO disaster recovery platform and services, and Texty’s text-to-911 solution, the company supports emergency communications for more than 60 million people across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.