Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Recap – Week of June 22, 2026

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture

On Wednesday, June 24, the Committee on Agriculture held a full committee hearing with USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation, Richard Fordyce, to discuss implementation of the agricultural provisions included in H.R. 1. The provisions in H.R. 1 extend key farm safety net programs through 2031, strengthen crop insurance and disaster assistance programs, and increase long-term funding for major conservation initiatives, making USDA’s implementation of these changes critical for rural communities across the country.

Appropriations

On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Forestry and Horticulture held a hearing called "Reviewing Partnerships to Enhance Management of the National Forest System," during which committee members heard testimony from state and local officials, law enforcement, conservation organizations, and industry stakeholders on partnerships that support forest restoration, wildfire risk reduction, public safety, and active management across federal, state, tribal, and private forest lands. The hearing comes as the Forest Service faces growing challenges from catastrophic wildfires, declining forest health, and increased management demands across the 193 million-acre National Forest System, while the Committee considers policies to strengthen cross-boundary forest management and restoration efforts.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Committee on Appropriations successfully reported the Fiscal Year 2027 Defense Appropriations Act out of full committee. Led by Subcommittee Chairman Ken Calvert, the measure recognizes a simple reality – a safer world depends on a strong America. Every investment is focused on delivering capability to the warfighter, modernizing our military, revitalizing the critical supply chains, and improving quality of life for those who serve. This also marked the twelfth and final FY27 bill reported by the full committee, completing markup action on all 12 annual appropriations measures and reaffirming our dedication to Article I.

Education & Workforce

On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security held an oversight hearing on the Department of Homeland Security with Secretary Markwayne Mullin. The proceeding focused on border security, operations to protect the homeland, cybersecurity, disaster preparedness, and priorities for safeguarding the American people.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development held a hearing called "Workforce Rewired: Modern Apprenticeships for a Modern Economy." Republicans used the hearing to highlight a simple fact: a four-year degree is not the only path to success. Apprenticeships allow Americans to earn while they learn, develop valuable skills, and enter high-demand careers without being buried in debt. As technology and AI continue to reshape the workplace, these programs help workers stay competitive and help employers find the talent they need. Expanding apprenticeships will help grow the workforce, strengthen the economy, and create more opportunity for hardworking Americans.



On Thursday, June 25, the Committee on Education & Workforce held a full committee markup on the following measures:

Energy & Commerce

While these measures address different issues, they are united by a common principle: government and our institutions should work better for the American people. Whether combating antisemitism, protecting constitutional freedoms, removing barriers to employment, strengthening oversight, or increasing transparency, these bills promote accountability, expand opportunity, and deliver practical reforms for students, workers, employers, and taxpayers.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Subcommittee on Environment held a hearing called "Trash to Treasure: Examining Legislation to Support Domestic Critical Mineral Recovery and Recycling." To protect America's national security, it’s vital that we onshore our critical mineral supply chains, reducing our reliance on foreign countries. This hearing focused on important legislation to strengthen our domestic capabilities onshore critical minerals and ensure Americans have access to the resources we need.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Subcommittee on Energy held a markup on the following measures:

Financial Services

The subcommittee marked up eight bills to ensure America has abundant affordable and reliable energy to meet the needs of families and win the AI race with the CCP. This markup included the Ratepayer Protection Act, which makes sure hardworking Americans don’t foot the bill for AI development that large load customers are responsible for.On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a hearing called "State Medicaid Program Integrity: Examining Fraud Risks and Oversight Deficiencies." The subcommittee held a hearing with state Medicaid directors to understand how they’re working to address fraud running rampant in Medicaid programs across the country. Medicaid fraudsters have caused elderly Americans miss in-home care, children to not receive essential treatments, and vulnerable Americans unable get the preventative care they need.On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Health held a markup on the following measures:The bills under consideration built upon the President's Great Health Care Plan to enhance transparency and give Americans—both consumers and providers— the tools needed to make health care more affordable and increase competition.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Committee on Financial Services held a full committee hearing called "Future of Payments: Promoting Innovation and Fair Markets." The Committee examined the changing landscape of the nation’s payments system and its implications on bank and non-bank charters.



Foreign Affairs

Homeland Security

House Administration

Intelligence

On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Capital Markets held a hearing called "From Wall Street to Main Street: The Future of How America Invests." The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02), examined the modern investment ecosystem and assessed the investment strategies available to the American people.On Thursday, June 25, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee held a hearing called "Implementing an America First Approach in the East Asia and Pacific Region." The lawmakers received testimony from Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Michael DeSombre on the State Department’s goals in the region including bolstering US strength with allies and partners, advancing American prosperity through commercial diplomacy, and stopping the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants from Asia into North America. During her opening remarks, Subcommittee Chairwoman Young Kim emphasized the critical role the bureau plays in advancing U.S. policy that prioritizes American strength, prosperity, and security while outcompeting China.On Wednesday, June 24, the Committee on Homeland Security held a full committee markup on the following measures:These 19 bills with broad bipartisan support strengthen the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) core mission by refocusing the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), modernizing the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), supporting border security operations, and enhancing the Department’s ability to identify and respond to emerging terror threats.On Wednesday, June 24, the Committee on House Administration held a full committee markup of the following measures:On Thursday, June 25, the Committee on House Administration held a full committee hearing called “The Congressional Research Service and the Future of AI-Enabled Policy Analysis.”

On Wednesday, June 24, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence held a closed full committee hearing called "Effectiveness of the Intelligence Community's Inspector General."

Judiciary

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, June 24, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust held a hearing called "The 30,000 Foot View: Competition and Regulation in the U.S. Airline Industry," examined competition and regulation in the U.S. airline industry, including the current market structure and government regulations. The hearing also examined recent mergers and acquisitions in the airline industry.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Committee on Natural Resources held a full committee markup on the following measure:

H.R. 9250, the Great American Outdoors Act 250 (Westerman)

Oversight and Government Reform

The Committee advanced bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the Legacy Restoration Fund, investing in critical deferred maintenance projects, improving visitor experiences and expanding outdoor recreation opportunities across America's national parks and public lands, and investing in Bureau of Indian Education facilities. This bill supports rural gateway and tribal communities.On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources held an oversight hearing on the "Beneath the Surface: Earth MRI and America's Resource Potential." Members examined the importance of reauthorizing the U.S. Geological Survey's Earth Mapping Resources Initiative (Earth MRI), which modernizes mapping of America's surface and subsurface resources to identify critical minerals, strengthen domestic supply chains, encourage private investment and bolster America's economic and national security.

On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency held a hearing called "Combating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in SNAP." During the hearing, members examined the root causes of waste, fraud, and abuse within Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The hearing also explored reforms and oversight measures that would strengthen SNAP program integrity, safeguard taxpayer dollars, and ensure benefits are directed to eligible recipients.



Rules

On Tuesday, June 23, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:

H.R. 8595, the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027 (Diaz-Balart)

H.R. 9022, the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2027 (Fleischmann)

H.R. 9237, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act (Bost)

H.R. 1181, the Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act (Moore)

Science, Space, and Technology

This week, the Committee considered four measures designed to bolster our national security, reinvigorate American energy, support our veterans, and protect law-abiding gun owners from unwarranted surveillance. Rules Republicans outlined the failures of the Biden Administration on national security and the importance of restoring deterrence. Members discussed our growing energy needs and how H.R. 9022 meets those needs head on. The Committee detailed the state of veterans’ care in this country and the continued importance of delivering for those who defended our freedom. Finally, the discussion covered merchant category codes and explored how they could be used to establish a backdoor gun registry entirely antithetical to American ideals.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight held a hearing called "Safeguarding Federal Research Funds: The False Claims Act's Role in Combating Grant Fraud." The purpose of the hearing was to examine how federal law enforcement agencies use the False Claims Act to combat fraud and misconduct in federally funded research. The hearing reviewed recent enforcement actions involving grant fraud, undisclosed foreign funding, and cybersecurity noncompliance, and explored ways to strengthen accountability, research integrity, and national security protections across the federal research enterprise.



Select Committee on China

On Thursday, June 25, the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology held a full committee markup and advanced ten bipartisan AI bills that support American innovation, strengthen the AI workforce, and help keep the United States at the forefront of artificial intelligence.

On Thursday, June 25, the Select Committee on China held a hearing called "China’s Economic Espionage and Subnational Influence in the United States." Mr. David Shedd, Former Acting Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Mr. Michael Lucci, Founder & CEO of State Armor, and Mr. John C. Yang, President and Executive Director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, testified before the committee. The witnesses discussed how the CCP is engaged in an ongoing campaign to undermine the United States through economic and traditional espionage, state-directed cyber intrusions, talent recruitment programs, information warfare, covert influence networks, legal and illegal lobbying, blackmail, infiltrating our critical infrastructure, and transnational repression aimed at the Chinese diaspora.

This week, Chairman Moolenaar also cosponsored legislation to prohibit the use of remote sensors and imaging equipment from China in American vehicles. H.R. 6576, the Stopping Adversaries From Exploiting (SAFE) LiDAR Act was introduced by Select Committee member Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and it bans the use of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) from firms based in or controlled from China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea.



Small Business

On Thursday, June 25, the Committee on Small Business held a full committee hearing called "From Startup to Scale: The Role of the SBA Office of Investment and Innovation in Powering America’s Small Businesses." The purpose of this hearing was to highlight the role of the Office of Investment and Innovation and amplify how the office has thrived under Administrator Loeffler’s leadership.



Veterans' Affairs

On Thursday, June 25, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs held a legislative hearing on the following measures:

H.R. 8552, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026 (Luttrell)

H.R. 8767, the Compensation Fund Recrediting Act (Self)

H.R. 9006, the Locating Our Unclaimed Veterans Act (Valadao)

H.R. 6588, the PROVIDE Act (Panetta)

H.R. 6921, the Hawai’i National Cemetery Act (Case)

Discussion Draft, the Unclaimed Veterans’ Legacy Grant Program Act

The hearing focused on six bills aimed at improving V.A. benefits, strengthening claims processing, and making sure veterans are properly honored after their service.

H.R. 8552, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026, would provide the annual cost-of-living increase for veterans’ disability compensation, clothing allowances, and dependency and indemnity compensation for surviving spouses and children so those benefits keep pace with inflation. H.R. 8767, the Compensation Fund Recrediting Act, would wind down the Filipino Veterans Equity Compensation Fund and return any remaining money in the fund to the general fund of the Treasury. H.R. 9006, the Locating Our Unclaimed Veterans Act, would require V.A. to create a centralized system to collect and store information on unclaimed remains that may belong to veterans. The bill would help V.A. work with coroners, state governments, funeral homes, and other federal agencies to confirm whether unclaimed remains belong to a veteran and help identify next of kin when possible. H.R. 6588, the PROVIDE Act, would require V.A. to prioritize disability compensation claims for veterans living in areas affected by a presidentially declared major disaster. The bill would also require V.A. to provide more flexibility on evidence requirements and filing deadlines when a disaster makes it harder for a veteran to submit a claim. H.R. 6921, the Hawai’i National Cemetery Act, would require V.A. to establish a new national cemetery in the State of Hawai’i. The bill would also require V.A. to consider access, transportation, environmental impact, and input from the Governor of Hawai’i, veterans service organizations, and other local stakeholders when selecting a site. H.R. 9321, the Unclaimed Veterans’ Legacy Grant Program Act, would temporarily expand the authorized uses of Veterans Legacy Program grants to support efforts to locate, identify, and inter unclaimed or abandoned remains believed to belong to veterans.



Ways and Means

On Thursday, June 25, the Work & Welfare Subcommittee held a hearing on the "Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program: Early Support, Lifelong Impact." Social workers, parents, and other expert witnesses highlighted the positive effect that home visits have for maternal and child health outcomes. The preventive program supports expecting parents prenatally through age 5 and served 79,000 families with 1 million home visits in fiscal year 2025. National evaluations show that the MIECHV improves maternal health, child development, and reduces family conflict. Unlike other federal welfare programs, the services offered through MIECHV to low-income families are evidence-based and grounded in rigorous evaluation.

The program’s authorization will lapse in 2027 meaning that federally-funded home visits for vulnerable parents and children will stop, unless Congress reauthorizes the program. The program was last reauthorized in 2022 in honor of the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, the then-Ranking Member of the Work and Welfare Subcommittee.



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