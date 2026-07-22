Woodcraft Rangers Expands, Bringing Programs and 750 Jobs to the Inland Empire

New partnerships mark historic milestone in the organization’s century-long commitment to young people.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodcraft Rangers, one of California’s longest-standing youth development organizations, today announced a significant expansion into the Inland Empire, deepening its reach into Riverside County and San Bernardino County through new partnerships with Moreno Valley Unified School District, Jurupa Unified School District, Central School District and Val Verde Unified School District. This expansion represents a proud milestone in the organization’s more than 100-year legacy of serving students and families and underscores a steadfast commitment to ensuring every young person, regardless of zip code, has access to high-quality out-of-school programs.As a direct result of this expansion, Woodcraft Rangers will create approximately 100 new office and administrative positions across all Woodcraft office locations, along with 650 frontline jobs across all new partnership sites in the Inland Empire — bringing nearly 750 employment opportunities to the communities Woodcraft Rangers calls home.“Coming to the Inland Empire is not just about growth, it’s about purpose,” said Julee Brooks, CEO of Woodcraft Rangers. “The families in Moreno Valley, Jurupa, Central and Val Verde have the same hopes and dreams for their children as families anywhere in Southern California. We are deeply honored to walk alongside them, and we don’t take lightly the trust that these school districts have placed in us.”To support this expansion, Woodcraft Rangers will open a new regional office in Riverside, CA, establishing a permanent organizational presence in the Inland Empire. The office will serve as a hub for program administration, staff support, and community engagement across all Riverside County and San Bernardino County partnerships and will ensure that local families and partners have a dedicated point of connection close to home.Through its partnerships with Moreno Valley Unified, Jurupa Unified, Central and Val Verde Unified school districts, Woodcraft Rangers will deliver expanded learning programs designed to support the whole child — academically, socially, and emotionally. These programs are rooted in the organization’s evidence-based approach to youth development and are tailored to the unique strengths and needs of each school community.Woodcraft Rangers’ entry into the Inland Empire reflects a long-term commitment, not a temporary presence. The organization looks forward to growing alongside Riverside County and San Bernardino County communities, building relationships, listening to local voices, and continuing to evolve its programming to meet the changing needs of students and families for generations to come.“We’ve spent over 100 years proving that when you invest in young people, communities thrive,” added Richard Polanco, Board Chair of Woodcraft Rangers. “The Inland Empire deserves that same investment, and we are so excited to be here.”About Woodcraft RangersWoodcraft Rangers is a nonprofit youth development organization founded in Los Angeles in 1922. Serving more than 30,000 young people ages 4–18 annually across 150+ Title I schools in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties, Woodcraft Rangers provides TK–12 expanded learning programs including afterschool, summer learning, outdoor education, early learning, and inclusion services. For more information, visit www.woodcraftrangers.org , and stay connected through Instagram Facebook , and LinkedIn.

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