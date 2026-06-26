Author S.C. Gwynne to Headline TAC Legislative Conference

S.C. Gwynne, author of the bestselling "Empire of the Summer Moon," will deliver the keynote address at the Texas Association of Counties' 2026 Legislative Conference, set for Aug. 26-28 in Austin.

"Empire of the Summer Moon," a history of Quanah Parker and the Comanches in Texas, was a finalist for both the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award. Gwynne's "Rebel Yell," a bestselling biography of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson, was also a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. His other books include "The Perfect Pass," "Hymns of the Republic" and "His Majesty's Airship."

During his keynote session, Gwynne will discuss storytelling and how county officials can better communicate the work of local government to their communities.

The three-day conference, which will also be available online, will bring together county leaders to discuss issues expected to shape the 90th Legislature when it convenes in January. Policy sessions will focus on topics such as county operations and funding, disaster preparedness and recovery, transportation, elections and economic development.

The conference will conclude Aug. 28 with a discussion on state property tax policy and its effect on counties' ability to fund essential services.

New features this year include a state agency expo designed to strengthen connections between state agencies and county officials. Attendees can also take part in a county communications lab with sessions on crisis communications, social media strategy and public engagement. County officials will also have an opportunity to share their stories through TAC's Texas County Voice podcast.

Visit county.org/legeconference for more information. Discounted registration rates are available through Aug. 6.