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New ZOOM Partner: YMCA of Western North Carolina

Looking to get some exercise, play some ball, or maybe go for a swim? Good news, passes for the YMCA of WNC are now available through the Buncombe County ZOOM pass program. You can use your library card to reserve a free day pass for all five Y locations in Buncombe County:

 Each pass is good for one day, for up to four people of any age. Anyone who visits the Y will be asked to show ID and sign a waiver to use the equipment.

Check out our ZOOM page here for all our ZOOM venues and performances. All you need is a library card!

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New ZOOM Partner: YMCA of Western North Carolina

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