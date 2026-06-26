CTDOT Announces Enhanced Public Transportation Services, Free and Reduced-Price Transit Fares for Connecticut’s America 250 Celebrations

Special Rail and Bus Fares and Schedules Set To Provide Stress-Free Travel to Independence Day Festivities Statewide



(HARTFORD, CT) – CTDOT today announced that Connecticut will have a package of public transportation service enhancements in recognition of the upcoming Independence Day holiday and America’s 250th birthday celebrations, including free and reduced-price transit fares and expanded service.

To honor this historic milestone and encourage the public to leave their cars behind, the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will be offering fare-free service on all CTtransit bus routes statewide on Saturday, July 4, 2026, and Sunday, July 5, 2026. This includes CTfastrak service and ADA paratransit service in CTtransit service areas. CTtransit will operate on a Sunday schedule on both days of the holiday weekend, except for certain expanded service (as noted below). No tickets or passes will be required—passengers can just board a bus and go.

Additionally, a celebratory fare will be offered on the CTrail Hartford Line and Shore Line East rail lines. On Saturday, July 4, 2026, and Sunday, July 5, 2026, passengers can travel between any two stations on each respective rail line for just $2.50. Families will also benefit from additional savings as children can ride for just $1.00 on the Hartford Line and for free on Shore Line East with the purchase of an adult fare. Tickets will be available for sale at ticket vending machines and on the CTrail eTix app. (These special fares will not be available on Metro-North’s New Haven Line.)

Designed to provide a stress-free travel experience, these service enhancements will ensure residents and visitors can seamlessly reach major holiday events, including the Hartford Bonanza celebration scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2026 (with a rain date of Sunday, July 5).

“In recognition of America’s 250th birthday celebrations, we want to make it easier and stress-free for people to travel across the state and attend Independence Day festivities, including with fare-free bus service and reduced-price rail fares throughout the holiday weekend,” Governor Lamont said. “These discounts will help more people take part in historic celebrations with the ease of public transit.”

“This Independence Day is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to experience Connecticut’s public transportation system,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “Whether you are heading to Hartford Bonanza, visiting family, or exploring a new destination, CTrail and CTtransit offer a convenient and reliable way to travel while taking part in one of the most significant celebrations in our nation’s history.”

To accommodate the significant crowds expected for the Hartford Bonanza and Hartford CT250 events, CTDOT is deploying specialized service enhancements across its rail and bus networks. These enhancements include:

Expanded Hartford Line Service : Additional train service will operate on the Hartford Line specifically for the Hartford Bonanza fireworks. This includes extra trains traveling into Hartford prior to the event, an immediate return following the fireworks display, and a dedicated late-night train to accommodate late-evening travelers.

Expanded CTfastrak and CTtransit Bus Operations : Extended late-night service will operate on key CTfastrak routes on July 4, 2026, including routes 101, 102, and 121. To maximize convenience, free parking will be available at CTfastrak stations (where available) and designated Park and Ride lots, including the Todd Street and Lake Avenue lots in Bristol (served by Route 102) and the Spencer Street lot in Manchester (served by Route 121). Some local routes will serve other Park and Ride lots and will have expanded hours to serve customers after the fireworks. A full list of routes and parking facilities is available at CTtransit.com .

Commemorative Detail and Festive Fleet : Transit riders in the Hartford, New Haven, Waterbury, and Stamford regions will see specially wrapped CTtransit buses featuring unique 250th anniversary designs. CTrail customers will notice CT250 logos and special additions to the trains including red, white, and blue striping and flags. Commemorative tickets will be distributed during the holiday weekend to mark the occasion.

To ensure a smooth travel experience, CTDOT, CTrail, and CTtransit will be providing expanded customer service support. Customer service staff and station ambassadors will be available to assist riders, and customer service call center hours will be extended to provide assistance.

Passengers are advised to review updated holiday timetables and plan their trips in advance. Detailed schedules will be published on CTTransit.com, ShoreLineEast.com, and HartfordLine.com in the coming days.

As part of CTDOT’s America 250 initiative, more than 40 commemorative signs designed by University of Connecticut students have been installed at train stations, rest areas, welcome centers, and other transportation facilities statewide, highlighting Connecticut’s role in the nation’s founding. To view the signs online, visit portal.ct.gov/dot/programs/250-signs.

Travelers will also see specially wrapped CTtransit buses, commemorative rail and bus tickets, and patriotic train and station decorations recognizing the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Ways to celebrate America’s 250th birthday in Connecticut

For a full schedule of events in Connecticut celebrating America’s 250th birthday, as well as other ideas for activities to commemorate the occasion, visit the CT250 website at ctvisit.com/ct250. That website also contains a schedule of numerous fireworks celebrations happening statewide.