America’s Thrift Opens in Gainesville with a Fresh & Fun Take on Thrift

Gainesville gets a fresh, organized thrift store with thousands of new items daily!

GAINSVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America's Thrift is bringing the thrill of the find to Gainesville. The company is announcing the opening of its newest location at 1500 Browns Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501 on June 30th at 8am, marking its 36th store overall and 7th in Georgia.While new to Gainesville, America's Thrift is a longtime favorite across the Southeast. For more than 40 years, it has earned a loyal following for clean, organized stores, constantly refreshed inventory, and a values-driven mission. The Gainesville store features a curated layout spanning hundreds of categories, including Women's, Men's, and Kids' apparel, home goods, shoes, handbags, and more, all designed to help shoppers find their style without the chaos.With thousands of items hitting the floor daily, it's no exaggeration to say: It's a New Store Every Day."We built America's Thrift for people who love the thrill of the find but don't want to dig through chaos to get there," said CEO Chris Homewood. "Gainesville shoppers are going to love what we've built: clean, organized, and stocked fresh every single day, and priced to make it impossible not to fill a cart."From Hidden Gems to Name BrandsHunting for name-brand jeans? A one-of-a-kind statement piece? Home décor, kids' clothes, or a gift you didn't know you needed? America's Thrift delivers the goods, organized by category, easy to browse.Unlike a typical thrift store where inventory sits for months, America's Thrift processes donations daily, meaning the selection you see today won't be there tomorrow. Serious shoppers come back weekly, and they never leave empty-handed.In Georgia, America's Thrift proudly partners with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, the state's only freestanding pediatric healthcare system and one of the top-ranked children's hospitals in the country. The partnership began in 2016 and has become one the company is most proud of. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta does incredible work in the local community, and every donation plays a part in supporting it. In the past year alone, the partnership has raised over $500,000 for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and more than $2.9 million over its lifetime.Every trip to the store does double duty for the planet, too. America's Thrift helps divert more than 70 million pounds of donatable goods from landfills each year, making every cart filled a win for the community and the environment.Ready to Shop?Visit www.americasthrift.com/gainesville for store hours and job opportunities.About America’s ThriftAmerica's Thrift is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. and is comprised of 36 stores throughout the Southeast. Well-known for its variety and selection thanks largely to local donations, the company is also a major part of the reduce, reuse, recycle movement, helping to divert more than 70 million pounds of goods from local landfills each year. For more information, visit www.americasthrift.com

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