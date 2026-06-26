Moniteau County Route CC now open at South Moreau Creek

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Moniteau County Route CC bridge over South Moreau Creek, north of Eldon, is now open. After replacing the bridge deck (driving surface), construction crews were able to reopen the bridge to all traffic on Friday, June 26, 2026 – ahead of schedule.

Crews from Gene Haile Excavating, Inc, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, closed Route CC over South Moreau Creek on April 20 to replace the bridge's driving surface. Built in 1966, the supporting structures of the bridge are in good condition. The driving surface, however, had deteriorated, was in poor condition, and needed to be replaced.

The new bridge deck has new concrete barriers and new guardrail at all four corners of the bridge.

For more information, visit the project’s webpage at https://www.modot.org/projects/route-cc-bridge-deck-replacement-over-south-moreau-creek-moniteau-county.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

Facebook | X (Twitter) | Instagram

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

###