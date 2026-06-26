Upcoming Planned Roadwork for Northeast Missouri, June 29 - July 10, 2026

HANNIBAL – The following is a list of general highway maintenance work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northeast Missouri region for the next few weeks.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Adair County

Missouri Route 149C – July 1, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 11 in Adair County to Missouri Route 156 in Macon County between 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Route N – June 30, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route CC to Missouri Route 11 between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route O – July 7 - 9, CLOSED for patching operations from Route D to Missouri Route 6 in Novinger between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route CC – June 29, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 11 in Adair County to Missouri Route 156 in Macon County between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Audrain County

Route Z – July 1 - 2, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 in Audrain County to Missouri Route 154 in Monroe County between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.

Route ZZ – June 29 - July 1, CLOSED for patching operations from Route D in Monroe County to Route Z in Audrain County between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.

Lewis County

Route D – June 29 - July 1, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 156 to Missouri Route 6 in La Belle between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily

Route D – July 6 - 8, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 156 to Missouri Route 6 in La Belle between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route H – July 9, CLOSED for patching operations from Route Y to Missouri Route 6 in Lewistown between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Macon County

Missouri Route 149 – July 1, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 156 to Route J in Goldberry between 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Missouri Route 149C – July 1, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 11 in Adair County to Missouri Route 156 in Macon County between 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Route J – July 6, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 149 in Goldberry to the Linn County line near New Boston between 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Route J – July 7, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 149 to Missouri Route 3 between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route J – July 8, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 3 to U.S. Route 63 near Atlanta between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route CC – June 29, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 11 in Adair County to Missouri Route 156 in Macon County between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route EE – July 9, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 3 at Cash to the end of state maintenance between 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route HH – July 9, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route J at Elmer to Missouri Route 3 between 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Route JJ – July 6, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route J to the end of state maintenance between 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monroe County

Route N – July 9, CLOSED for patching operations from CR 595 to U.S. Route 24 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Route Z – July 1 - 2, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 15 in Audrain County to Missouri Route 154 in Monroe County between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.

Route Z – July 6 - 7, CLOSED for patching operations from Route D to Missouri Route 154 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.

Route HH – July 8, CLOSED for patching operations from CR 562 to U.S. Route 24 near Indian Creek between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Route NN – June 29, CLOSED for seal coat operations from U.S. Route 63 near Rennick in Randolph County to Route Y in Monroe County between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route ZZ – June 29 - July 1, CLOSED for patching operations from Route D in Monroe County to Route Z in Audrain County between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily.

Montgomery County

I-70 North Outer Road/Booneslick Road/NW Service Road – June 29 - July 31, LANE RESTRICTION for utility location work in Montgomery and Warren counties between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following locations:

From Co-Op Road at New Florence to Walnut Street in High Hill in Montgomery County

From Old High Point Road near High Hill in Montgomery County to 0.2 miles east of Meadowbrooks Estates near Warrenton in Warren County

Route J – July 1 - 2, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 161 to Missouri Route 19 between 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route AC – July 6, CLOSED for patching operations from Route K in Gazette in Pike County to Missouri Route 161 in Middletown in Montgomery County between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route AC – July 9, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 161 in Middletown in Montgomery County to Route K in Gazette in Pike County between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route RB – June 29 - 30, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Outer 70/Tree Farm Road to the end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Pike County

Route E – July 9, CLOSED for patching operations from U.S. Route 54 in Curryville to Route C near Frankford between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route J – July 6, CLOSED for patching operations from CR 319 to Missouri Route 161 in St. Clement between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route J – July 9, CLOSED for seal coat operations from CR 319 to Missouri Route 161 in St. Clement between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route K – July 7, CLOSED for patching operations from the Audrain County line to Route M between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route K – July 7, CLOSED for patching operations from Route M to the Missouri Route 161 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route M – July 8, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 161 to Route Y between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route M – July 8, CLOSED for patching operations from Route Y to U.S. Route 54 in Curryville between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Route AC – July 6, CLOSED for patching operations from Route K in Gazette in Pike County to Missouri Route 161 in Middletown in Montgomery County between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route AC – July 9, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 161 in Middletown in Montgomery County to Route K in Gazette in Pike County between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Randolph County

Route P – June 30, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route NN to U.S. Route 63 near Clark between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Warren County

I-70 North Outer Road/NW Service Road – June 29 - July 31, LANE RESTRICTION for utility location work from Old High Point Road near High Hill in Montgomery County to 0.2 miles east of Meadowbrooks Estates near Warrenton in Warren County. Work will occur between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you leave to see if you will encounter any work zones.