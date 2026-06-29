The Legacy Line Selected to Advance to Bentonville Following Walmart Open Call

Three of The Legacy Line's co-founders, Cory Ackerman, Tia Cummings-Hopkins and Laron Walker, react after receiving a Walmart Open Call Fast Pass. The Walmart Open Call Fast Pass awarded to The Legacy Line, advancing the company to Bentonville, Arkansas, home to Walmart's global headquarters.

Being selected to advance to Bentonville is an exciting milestone. We believe technology can transform art and everyday products into storytelling experiences that connect history and culture.” — Laron Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of The Legacy Line.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Legacy Line, an Atlanta-based technology and cultural innovation company, has been selected to advance to Bentonville, Arkansas after competing in Walmart's Open Call pitch event at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) in Atlanta.The invitation places The Legacy Line among a select group of companies chosen to present directly at Walmart's global headquarters in Bentonville, a significant next step in the retailer's process for identifying and partnering with emerging businesses. The company, which transforms history and culture into lifestyle products, home décor, and immersive experiences, will have the opportunity to share its vision for using technology to bring powerful stories into everyday spaces and homes.The recognition comes during a period of continued momentum for the company. The Legacy Line recently launched the MIA App in partnership with The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, a multilingual digital platform that expands access to exhibit content in more than 30 languages for visitors from around the world during the 2026 World Cup. The company also serves as the innovation partner for nonprofit Time2Give's iStudio: Legacy Edition, helping expose Atlanta Public Schools students to technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and product development through hands-on learning experiences. The Legacy Line was also recently named one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Georgia by the Technology Association of Georgia.ABOUT THE LEGACY LINEThe Legacy Line is an Atlanta-based lifestyle, home décor, and cultural innovation company that transforms history into everyday art, collectible products, and immersive experiences. Through the integration of emerging technologies, augmented reality, and interactive storytelling, the company helps cultural institutions, archives, family foundations, educational organizations, nonprofits, and community leaders preserve and share stories in ways that engage audiences across generations.The Ernest C. Withers Collection serves as the inaugural collection, laying the foundation for future collections and experiences spanning sports, music, entertainment, civil rights, and culture. By bringing powerful stories into homes, museums, classrooms, and public spaces, The Legacy Line creates new opportunities for people to connect with the people, moments, and movements that shape our world.For more information, visit www.thelegacyline.co

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