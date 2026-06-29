SandersConsulting Launches New Marketing System to Scale Clothing Brands

Sanders Consulting Introduces Marketing Framework for Clothing Brands

Fred Sanders introduces a 3-element marketing framework optimizing attention, conversion, and retention to scale clothing brands.

It's next to impossible to scale a sustainable clothing brand on a broken foundation that relies entirely on expensive ads or cutting your prices” — Fred Sanders, Founder

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SandersConsulting , an elite E-commerce marketing agency founded by Fred Sanders, has officially announced the wide-scale deployment of its signature marketing system: the "ROI Ads System". Specifically engineered for clothing brand founders, this proprietary optimization framework is designed to reliably scale independent clothing brands to predictable monthly revenue milestones. The system strategically shifts a brand's reliance away from hyper-competitive front-end advertising, focusing instead on high-efficiency conversion and long-term customer lifetime value.In a modern e-commerce landscape plagued by rising ad costs and shrinking margins, many fashion brands fall into the trap of overspending on customer acquisition or cheapening their products with constant discounts. The SandersConsulting infrastructure fixes this fundamental flaw by installing a robust, underlying marketing system that captures consumers who are ready to buy immediately and converts them into multi-year brand advocates."Most apparel founders don't have issues getting traffic, they struggle targeting the RIGHT people" said Fred Sanders, Founder of SandersConsulting. "It's next to impossible to scale a sustainable clothing brand on a broken foundation that relies entirely on expensive ads or cutting your prices. The ROI Ads System stabilizes the business, captures leaking revenue, and ensures that the customers that get acquired feeds into a predictable, automated ecosystem built for compounding growth."The SandersConsulting ROI Ads system achieves rapid scaling through three interconnected core elements:Attention: Optimizing the top of the marketing system by hyper-testing targeted interests and high-converting creatives to capture high-intent buyers organically and cost-effectively.Conversion: Stripping away standard consumer buying objections on the website by implementing strategic video assets, professional imagery, detailed item descriptions, value discounts, automated upsells/downsells, and custom free-shipping unlocks.Retention: Maximizing the bottom of the system through advanced email and SMS marketing sequences, premium product inserts, and optimizing towards elite customer experiences to turn purchases into recurring revenue streams for years to come.By deploying this comprehensive ecosystem, SandersConsulting allows clothing brands to maximize their current traffic, realize immediate cash-flow surges, and build an asset that scales sustainably. Apparel founders looking to optimize their digital infrastructure and achieve predictable monthly growth can view the complete system breakdown online.

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