Fredericksburg District: Weekly Travel Alert for June 28 - July 4, 2026

I-95 Northbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Milling and paving near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 142-145 in Stafford County. Single lane closures begin at 9 p.m. and double lane closures begin at 10 p.m. All northbound lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Monday – Tuesday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 610 westbound close for milling and paving.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 143B (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. I-95 southbound off-ramp to westbound Route 610 will close to finish pavement markings.

Caroline County

Route 1

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 2 (Main Street)

Main Street in the Town of Bowling Green will be closed between Courthouse Lane and Oak Ridge Street for a town utility project under permit. Travelers should follow the posted detour route using Route 207/Route 301 and East Broaddus Avenue.

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail) Northbound

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday, 7 a.m. - Noon. Road resurfacing. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and Mount Creek Bridge.

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work. Single lane closure between Route 301 and Supply Road.

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard)

Monday – Wednesday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday, 8 a.m. - Noon. Milling and paving. Alternating lane closures between Polecat Creek bridge and Devils Three Jump Road.

Route 676 (Devils Three Jump Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday, 7 a.m. - Noon. Road resurfacing. Alternating lane closures between Route 207 and Nelson Hill Road.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1

Sunday – Thursday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Falmouth Bridge. Intersection improvement project.

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Princess Anne Street

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Alternating lane closures on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street. Intersection improvement project.

Essex County

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Wednesday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Bridge repairs on Route 17 northbound between Tappahannock and the Caroline County line. Alternating lane closures.

Gloucester County

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work with right lane closures at various locations near Route 198.

King George County

Guardrail Work

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 3, and a flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 3 eastbound near Route 694 (Lambs Creek Church Road)

King William County

Route 30 (King William Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work near the intersection with King Will Road.

Route 360

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work near the intersection with King Will Road.

Route 360

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 360 eastbound and westbound at the intersection with Route 647 (Mill Road).

Monday - Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating single closures with flagging on Route 0 eastbound and westbound near Route 611.

Lancaster County

Route 3

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mobile milling and paving operation with alternating lane closures between Devils Bottom Road and Hawthorne Avenue.

Route 3 (Main Street)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Shoulder closures on Route 3 near the Route 200 intersections (Irvington Road and West Church Road) to install pedestrian crossing signal equipment.

Route 354 (River Road)

Sunday - Thursday, 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement marking near Route 3.

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work near Route 3. Flagging crew will direct traffic through the work zone.

Secondary Road Resurfacing

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Surface treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on the following routes:

Route 641

Route 661

Route 719

Route 738

Route 741

Route 758

Route 775

Route 792

Mathews County and Gwynn's Island

Route 223 (Gwynn's Island Bridge)

Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Flagging operation to allow crews to conduct routine bridge inspection. Flaggers will direct drivers. Marine traffic will still be able to proceed underneath the structure in Milford Haven during the work zone.

Middlesex County

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Mobile operation for paving with alternating lane closures and flagging between Irmas Lane and Timberneck Road.

Northumberland County

Route 360 (Northumberland Highway)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement markings between Essex County line and Route 200.

Pavement Markings

Monday - Tuesday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Mobile operation with flaggers to alternate one-way traffic on the following routes to apply pavement markings:

Route 622 (Harryhogan Road)

Route 624 (Waverly Road)

Route 646 (Folly Road)

Route 695 (Blundons Road)

Richmond County

Route 360

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement marking, countywide.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 at Southpoint Parkway

Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Traffic signal work. Alternating lane closures.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound Route 1 between Ondura Drive and Guinea Station Road for waterline work under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Crossing Court and Market Street. for construction on I-95 exit 126 area improvements.

Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Market Street and the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for construction on I-95 interchange area improvements.

Route 3 Westbound

Monday – Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.- 5 a.m. Left lane closure to widen the shoulder between Andora Drive and Montpelier Drive, as well as Route 20 (Constitutional Boulevard) and Orange Plank Road.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound Route 17 near Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road).

Route 601 (Lewiston Road)

Tuesday, 7 a.m. — 5 p.m. Tree removal. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone.

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Paving, following recent shoulder widening work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Route 208 and Catharpin Road.

Route 608 (Benchmark Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic near Massaponax Creek.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. One-way, alternating traffic between Ziyad Drive and Gordon Road. Road widening project.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. One-way, alternating traffic between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic near Rose Village Drive.

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. One-way, alternating traffic between Legacy Woods and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Tuesday – Wednesday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Pipe installation near Young Lane. Road closure overnight to safely complete the work.

Route 634 (Flippo Drive)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Cape seal. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic between Guinea Road and Massaponax Church Road.

Route 950 (Trench Hill Lane)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic near Cannon Ridge.

Chancellor Green subdivision

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Application of shoulder stone. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes.

Raintree subdivision

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Application of shoulder stone. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Bells Hill Road/Coal Landing Road.

Route 3 Business (Kings Highway) Westbound

Sunday – Wednesday, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. and Thursday, 9 p.m. - Noon. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Route 607 (River Road) intersection.

Route 17

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and the entrance to the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Tensley Lane.

Route 606 (Ferry Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Paving. Flagging crew will direct traffic between Route 3 Business and White Oak Road.

Route 610 at Aquia Creek Bridge

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at the Aquia Creek bridge.

Route 652 (Truslow Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Pipe installation near Snellings Lane. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Route 709 (Flatford Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Winding Creek Road and Ashbrook Road.

Route 709 (Walpole Street)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Winding Creek Road and Courthouse Road.

Route 751 (Hampton Park Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Parkway Boulevard and Eustace Road.

Route 1264 (Parkway Boulevard)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon.Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Flatford Road and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road).

Route 1304 (Stafford Avenue)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Pavement marking. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Courthouse Road and Hope Road.

Route 1557

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Guardrail work at the intersection of Stafford Middle School and Courthouse Road.

Hampton Oaks subdivision

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. - Noon. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Westmoreland County

Route 613 (Beulah Lane)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday, 7 a.m. - Noon. Road resurfacing using cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 3 and Antioch Road.

Route 638 (Leedstown Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday, 7 a.m. - Noon. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Rappahannock Road and Route 3.

Route 645 (Zacata Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Thursday, 7 a.m. - Noon.Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 3 and Meadow Drive.

Additional projects in Fredericksburg District

Caroline County

Route 207 Northbound Bridge Rehabilitation

Construction is underway to improve the northbound Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) bridge over the Mattaponi River. The project will replace steel plate girders, concrete deck, railing, bridge approaches, and make substructure repairs. Northbound Route 207 traffic is diverted to cross the Mattaponi River using the Route 207 southbound bridge, with one travel lane open in each direction. During the closure, Route 207 northbound will remain closed until the completion of the project. Project completion expected in July 2026.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Project completion expected in July 2026.

Gloucester County and Middlesex County

Route 17 Northbound Bridge Replacement at Dragon Run

Bridge replacement is underway at the Route 17 northbound bridge over Dragon Run at the Gloucester County and Middlesex County line. The new bridge will be wider, taller, and longer than the existing bridge, which was built in 1931. Route 17 northbound will remain reduced to a single lane at the bridge while crews construct crossovers for a traffic diversion to the Route 17 southbound bridge planned for summer 2026. Work zone barriers will continue to separate the left and right lanes of Route 17 northbound. The right lane closed in Dec. 2025 after a vehicle crash damaged the bridge rail and guardrail. Project completion expected in Dec. 2027.

King William County

Route 360 at Mill Road

Intersection improvement project to extend the existing left turn lane on Route 360 westbound at Mill Road to provide additional refuge for vehicles slowing down to turn left, and will keep traffic flowing in the through travel lanes on Route 360 westbound. Project completion expected in Aug. 2026.

Lancaster County

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road)

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road) over Camps Millpond in Lancaster County has closed for motorist safety after a routine inspection of a culvert found deterioration. Motorists should use Route 3 as the recommended detour. VDOT will announce an estimated timeline to reopen the road to traffic once the emergency repair project schedule is finalized.

Mathews County

Route 14 over North End Branch Bridge Improvement

A $3.5 million bridge rehabilitation project is under construction to improve the condition of the Route 14 bridge over North End Branch. Temporary traffic signals are directing one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. A vehicle width restriction of 10 feet is in place through the work zone. Project completion is expected in August 2026.

Northumberland County and Westmoreland County

Route 617 (Gardy's Mill Road)

Gardy's Mill Road is closed at Gardy's Millpond at the Northumberland and Westmoreland line with no reopening date. Gardy's Mill Road closed to through traffic for public safety in May 2025 due to a dam breach at the millpond. Water also damaged the road's travel surface. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) maintains the road, which runs on top of the dam maintained by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Travelers should use Route 202 (Hampton Hall Road) as a detour.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion is expected in Sept. 2027.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion expected in Sept. 2026.

Stafford County

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is underway on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction is expected to be complete in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion expected in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) Bridge Replacement

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) is closed to replace the temporary single-lane structure over Aquia Creek with a two-lane bridge. Rock Hill Church Road will remain closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane with a detour in place until June 2027.

Commuting and ridesharing information

GWRideConnect is a free ridesharing information and matching service for the Fredericksburg area and is part of the George Washington Regional Commission.

Let GWRideConnect help you discover your commuting options, such as carpools, vanpools, and transit. Visit www.gwrideconnect.org or call (540) 373-7665.