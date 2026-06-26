U.S. Department of Education Takes Action Against Jefferson County Public Schools for Continued Violations of Title IX

Today, as the U.S. Department of Education (the Department) continues to recognize June as the second annual Title IX Month, the Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued a Letter of Impending Enforcement Action to Jefferson County Public Schools (the District) for failing to comply with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).

In March 2026, OCR concluded that the District violated Title IX by allowing male students to participate in female sports, occupy female bathrooms and locker rooms, and even share overnight accommodations with females based on their ‘gender identity.’ The District also had policies that would have allowed students as young as 11 years old to share overnight accommodations on school trips with members of the opposite sex.

Despite receiving OCR’s proposed Resolution Agreements, which, if implemented, would remedy the District’s violations of Title IX, the District continues to take no action to protect women and girls. Today’s Letters of Impending Enforcement Action to Jefferson County Public Schools notify the District that it has 10 calendar days to come into compliance or face enforcement action, including administrative enforcement by OCR or a potential referral to the U.S. Department of Justice and the termination of federal funding.

“Jefferson County Public Schools has refused to correct its widespread and blatant Title IX violations, including policies as egregious as allowing children to share overnight accommodations with members of the opposite sex, despite repeated opportunities to come into compliance with the law,” said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. “Today’s action makes clear that continued noncompliance will be met with accountability and consequences. As we conclude Title IX Month, the Trump Administration will continue enforcing federal law to defend the rights, safety, and dignity of the women and girls it promises to protect.”

The Trump Administration has fought to protect the integrity of Title IX since Inauguration Day. Within two weeks of being in office, the Department returned to enforcing the Trump Administration’s 2020 Title IX rule after the Biden Administration’s damaging and illegal rewrite was vacated by a federal court. This action realigned Title IX’s sex-based protections with biological reality, not ideological fantasy.

In February 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order to protect opportunities for women and girls to compete in safe and fair sports.

Title IX is enforced by the Department’s OCR and prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in educational programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.