7th SFG(A) honors legacy with change of responsibility

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Soldiers from the Red Empire gathered in the Liberty Chapel to bid farewell as Command Sgt. Maj. David Angle, the outgoing senior enlisted advisor of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), or 7th SFG(A), relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Adames at a ceremony on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2026.

The change of responsibility is a traditional military ceremony, which includes the outgoing command sergeant major passing the unit guidon to the commander, who in turn passes it to the incoming command sergeant major, representing the senior enlisted advisor’s assumption of responsibility for the unit and its Soldiers.

“CSM Angle, thank you and your family for your dedication over the past two years here at the Red Empire,” said Adames. “I hope you felt embraced by the family, La Familia, and know that we truly appreciate what you’ll continue to do in the future, and I will give my very best to this formation.”

Adames addressed the formation for the first time, outlining his expectations that every Soldier should remember why they serve and to strive to be the best teammate to their peers. The incoming senior enlisted advisor also spoke on what the Soldiers should expect of him, including being held as a professional, accountable non-commissioned officer.

With experience ranging from serving as an infantryman in Afghanistan and Iraq as a part of the 10th Mountain Division, a Ranger Instructor at 4th Ranger Training Battalion, and battalion senior enlisted advisor for 4th Battalion, 7th SFG(A), Adames comes equipped to maintain the standard that Angle leaves behind.

Col. John Leitner, the commander of 7th SFG(A), welcomed Adames to the command team and the greater Red Empire family, noting him as being a great fit to step into his predecessors role, before moving on to thank Angle and his family for the two years of sacrifice and service they gave to the Soldiers and Families of the unit.

“You have ensured that these men and women have maintained readiness and are prepared for anything and everything that is thrown at them,” said Leitner. “You have so much to be proud of, and we’re thankful to have had you as the CSM.”

Angle brought a wealth of experience during his two year tenure as 7th SFG(A)s most senior non-commissioned officer, with a military career that includes numerous combat deployments in support of both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as holding positions stateside as an instructor at the Special Warfare Medical Group, serving as the Sergeant Major for the United States Army Special Operations Agency, and as the senior enlisted advisor of 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

Angle reflected on his time as the unit's senior enlisted advisor, overseeing a successful list of missions, training, and community events during his tenure, including multiple Red Empire Strikes, a mult-domain tactical training exercise that validates the Green Berets and their support elements on their warfighting tasks and drills. 7th SFG(A) also during this time supported operations in Europe, executed the Best ODA Competition, and held the first unit ball in Fort Walton Beach.

“I am closer to the sunset of my career, reflecting on things I took for granted for far too long,” said Angle. “That’s not why I’m here today, I’m here today because I was blessed to have a community of people surrounding me throughout the various chapters of my life.”

Angle, who had the unique opportunity to teach, coach and mentor the man who would eventually become his successor, closed by addressing Adames, speaking on his experience, selflessness, and professionalism while serving as the 4th Battalion, 7th SFG(A) senior enlisted advisor.

“Henry, I am humbled, thankful, and excited to hand this responsibility off to you,” said Angle. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your Command Sergeant Major, thank you for all that you and your families continue to do for our nation.”

7th SFG(A) maintains a legacy of expertise in the special operations realm, working alongside its regional partners to maintain readiness for any and all situations. The unit is postured to deploy anywhere, anytime in support of U.S., ally, and partner operations across the globe while maintaining strong ties throughout the Special Forces community.