Fort Buchanan retirement ceremony honors two generations of Army service

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Service members, Army civilians, Family members and members of the local community gathered at the Fort Buchanan Community Club June 26 to honor Sgt. 1st Class Jorge Luis Feliciano Echevarria as he concluded 20 years of active-duty service in the U.S. Army.

The ceremony celebrated more than the retirement of a noncommissioned officer. It marked the completion of a remarkable journey that began at Fort Buchanan in 2006 and culminated at the same installation two decades later.

Born and raised in the Naranjo Guanábano community of Aguada, Puerto Rico, Feliciano weighed nearly 300 pounds when he decided to pursue a career in the Army. Although many doubted he could meet the enlistment standards, he lost approximately 100 pounds in five months to earn the opportunity to serve.

That determination launched a career that took him to assignments in South Carolina, Colorado, Georgia, South Korea and Texas. He also deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and later supported a rotational mission to Poland. Along the way, he earned a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice while continuing to serve.

"My story is not only about losing weight or serving 20 years in the Army," Feliciano said. "It is about believing in yourself, staying disciplined and proving that with commitment and perseverance, goals that seem impossible can become reality."

The ceremony included an unexpected moment that transformed the event into a celebration of two generations of military service.

Near the conclusion of the ceremony, organizers surprised Feliciano's father, retired Army Reserve Soldier Jorge Feliciano Sr., by presenting him with his official retirement certificate. Although he retired from the Army Reserve after serving with Alpha Company, 35th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, he never received the certificate during his retirement process.

The presentation reunited father and son on stage as both received recognition for their military service before Family members, friends and fellow Soldiers.

"This is a surprise," Feliciano Sr. said. "I did not expect this. I am proud of my family and proud of the U.S. Army, which has allowed my family to progress and be where we are today."

In addition to the retirement certificate, the retirees received a certificate of appreciation, the United States Flag, the retirement pin, and a Puerto Rico House of Representatives proclamation and medallion.

For the Feliciano family, the ceremony represented more than the end of one Soldier's career. It celebrated a legacy of service spanning two generations and highlighted the opportunities the Army provides for personal growth, leadership and achievement.

As Sgt. 1st Class Feliciano rendered his final salute as an active-duty Soldier, he closed a chapter that began at Fort Buchanan 20 years earlier. Moments later, standing beside his father, he celebrated another milestone—one that honored not only his own service, but also the legacy that inspired him to wear the uniform in the first place.

Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. As the Army’s home in the Caribbean, the installation supports military readiness and enables warfighters to deploy anytime, anywhere.