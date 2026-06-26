This new California law lets you give public officials a piece of your mind — remotely

The new law, SB 707 , requires local governments to allow for remote participation, and to pause meetings if the internet cuts out or there’s some other glitch making it impossible for people to participate remotely. It also requires translation of meeting agendas into languages commonly spoken in the district.

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