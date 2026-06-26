Utah Secures 50,000 Acres in Book Cliffs for Public Access, Hunting, and Wildlife

The purchase benefits Utah’s public school trust fund – not just hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. The Trust Lands Administration’s mission is to generate revenue for Utah’s K-12 schools, and this sale converts a remote, difficult-to-develop parcel into immediate financial returns.

Nearly $30 million from the sale will flow directly into the Permanent State School Fund, generating annual distributions to public schools for years to come.

“We are committed to helping Utah students succeed and ensuring they have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive,” Snider said, “while also preserving the public lands and outdoor opportunities that are such an important part of our state.”

Trust Lands Executive Director Michelle McConkie noted that fair market value for this property, invested in the permanent fund, is expected to produce stronger, more reliable returns than continued ownership of a remote parcel.

Importantly, the TLA retains all subsurface mineral rights, preserving the potential value of the mineral estate for beneficiaries in the future.