Federal judge limits California call-recording law to traditional phones

(Subscription required) Finding the statute unambiguous, a Northern District magistrate judge ruled that Section 632.7 does not require consent to record calls when one party uses a VoIP system instead of a landline, cordless phone or cellphone.

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