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How Law Schools Fared on California's February 2026 Bar Exam

(Subscription required) Of the 3,931 people who completed this year's February exam, 1,211 passed. The pass rates among repeat test-takers from three California law schools stood out.

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How Law Schools Fared on California's February 2026 Bar Exam

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